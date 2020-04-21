SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today that its subsidiary, Guaranty Bank (the “Bank”), hired Craig Dunn to serve as Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Banking Officer. As a member of the bank’s executive management team, Dunns’ primary responsibility will be to oversee the management, direction, and development of the bank’s commercial banking and corporate services lines of business.
Dunn has nearly 30 years of banking experience, beginning his career at FCS Financial as a credit analyst and loan officer. In 1996 he joined Empire Bank as an area vice president in Fair Grove and in 2004 he joined Citizens National Bank as senior vice president/commercial lender. In 2010 he rejoined Empire Bank as senior vice president/commercial lender until he was named regional president of Bear State Bank in 2012. Most recently Dunn was president of Regent Bank in Springfield.
“Craig has an extensive background in community bank management and commercial banking and will be an excellent addition to our executive team,” said Shaun Burke, President and CEO. “He is a proven leader, has impeccable character, is actively involved in the community and has a great knowledge of our market.”
Dunn holds a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University in Agricultural Economics and a Master’s in Business Administration from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar. He is also a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wis.
About Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has 16 full-service branches in Christian, Greene, Jasper, and Newton counties plus a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to more than 32,000 ATMs nationwide. For more information visit the Guaranty Bank website: www.gbankmo.com.
