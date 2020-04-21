LUTHERVILLE, Md., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education with 39 open or under development school locations in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, today announced the signing of a franchise agreement with Kate and Brian Mulcahy. They will own and operate a Celebree School in Arlington or close-in Fairfax County, Virginia.



This marks the couple’s move into franchising. The Celebree model stood out for them after researching the early childhood education space because of its dedication to fostering the whole child.

“Opening a Celebree School presents a real opportunity for us to make an impact by helping children and families in a very direct way,” said Kate Mulcahy. “Programs in place at Celebree locations can really support families because of their flexible nature and we look forward to serving the members of our community.”

Faculty and staff at Celebree School believe success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection that extends beyond the classroom and into the homes and neighborhoods of the students. The Celebree approach is not simply about educating the “whole child” but the “whole family.”

“Brian and Kate’s previous experience in business and philanthropy will aid them well as they open and operate a Celebree School,” said Richard Huffman, founder and CEO of Celebree. “We are happy to have them on the team and know they will build strong bonds with the Fairfax County families they serve.”

Celebree School franchises come with the resources an owner needs to start and run a successful business. Opportunities to open Celebree Schools are available in Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Celebree School Grows People Big and Small™ – starting with students who range from six weeks to school age and extending to parents, teachers and directors. Now people who want to own their own business can be part of Celebree School and channel their passion for the community into the success of their school.