As required by Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual, Orange confirms that, on April 21st, 2020, it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Orange's 20-F report is available on its website at: www.orange.com/en/Investors .

Holders of Orange’s securities can receive a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42 billion euros in 2019 and 147,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2019, including 87,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 266 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2019, including 207 million mobile customers and 21million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

