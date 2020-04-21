CINCINNATI, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio National Financial Services is pleased to announce executive level promotions including Scott N. Shepherd, FSA, MAAA, CFA, to senior vice president and chief corporate actuary; William C. Price, MBA, J.D., to senior vice president and general counsel; and Pamela A. Webb, FLMI, ACS, to senior vice president and chief human resources officer; implementing the next phase of the organization’s strategic succession plan.



“At Ohio National, we are fortunate to have outstanding depth and breadth of talent across our organization. These promotions build on our success as a company. Each of these individuals has the vision, drive and steadiness to continue to move our company and associates forward,” said Gary T. “Doc” Huffman, CLU, ChFC, chairman and chief executive officer.

The Ohio National board of directors approved the following promotions in April 2020:

Effective immediately, Scott Shepherd is promoted to senior vice president and chief corporate actuary. Shepherd joined Ohio National in June 2019 with more than 20 years of actuarial and valuation experience. Shepherd’s strategic actuarial insights and expansive expertise in the industry will help guide Ohio National into the future, building on the company’s history of financial strength and prudent risk and capital management.

Effective May 8, 2020, Bill Price is promoted to senior vice president and general counsel. Price joined Ohio National in 2002 as vice president and counsel and most recently was senior vice president and assistant general counsel. Since joining the organization, Price has had a meaningful impact on most areas of the company, and most recently was focused on capital management, reinsurance, the company’s international subsidiaries and captive insurance companies. Prior to joining Ohio National, he was a partner with Wood & Lamping where he began his law career in 1990. Price takes this role as Dennis L. Schoff, J.D., prepares for retirement June 30, 2020.

Pam Webb is promoted to senior vice president and chief human resources officer, effective July 1, 2020. Currently, Webb serves as senior vice president, human resources and corporate services. She has been with the company since 1990 and has been responsible for the overall operations in HR including compensation, benefits, talent management and acquisition, and corporate wellness. A member of The Ohio National Foundation board since 2015, Webb becomes responsible for oversight of The Foundation, which has donated more than $24 million to local and national organizations with $1.5 million donated in 2019. As chief human resources officer, Webb will bring her corporate understanding to continue to build on the strong associate culture present at Ohio National. She assumes this role in preparation for the retirement of Anthony G. Esposito, CLU, ChFC, CEBS, on December 31, 2020, after 33 years of service.

“We are very grateful for Dennis’ and Tony’s service and all they’ve accomplished during their time at Ohio National,” said Huffman. “They have built incredible organizations as well as a next generation of leaders.”

About Ohio National

Since 1909, Ohio National has been committed to helping individuals, families and businesses protect what matters most. Through our network of financial professionals across 49 states (all except New York), the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and through affiliated operations in South America, we provide the insurance products that help our policyholders achieve financial security and independence. As of December 31, 2019, its affiliated companies have $40.5 billion total assets under management. Products are issued by The Ohio National Life Insurance Company and Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation. Please visit ohionational.com for more information and for the latest company updates, connect with Ohio National on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

