GLENVILLE, N.Y., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced first quarter 2020 net income of $13.3 million or $0.138 diluted earnings per share.  Average residential loan growth increased 6.7% or $226.7 million for the first quarter 2020 compared to the first quarter 2019.  

Summary

Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer noted, “First and foremost, I hope you and your families are healthy and safe during this difficult time.  Please know we are committed to being a pillar in our community for all.  Providing Home Town Service will always remain constant in this time of uncertainty.  It’s been hard, but we are all in this together.  We are thankful to those on the front lines from medical centers to food banks that are providing the necessary services for those affected physically, emotionally, and financially by COVID-19.”

TrustCo has created a “COVID-19 Fund” and will donate time and financial support to front line organizations across the communities we serve.  In addition, to support our borrowers experiencing economic hardships, we have launched a “COVID-19 Financial Relief Program.” This program includes loan modifications, such as deferments on residential and commercial loans by request, and short-term reduced-rate personal loans of up to $5,000.  TrustCo is also working with the Small Business Administration to offer federal relief to our small business clients through the Paycheck Protection Program. 

The beginning of 2020 saw continued loan and deposit growth. Our focus on traditional lending criteria and conservative balance sheet management has produced consistent earnings while maintaining strong liquidity and growing capital. This approach allowed us to continue to expand our business and take advantage of changes in market and competitive conditions.  Though the pandemic has created an uncertain future, we are well-positioned to help our customers through this economic disruption and turmoil. We continue to hire across our locations for all levels of branch staff.  As we enter a traditionally busy season for residential lending, the Bank is well-positioned to deploy its existing liquidity into our residential loan portfolio and we will be paying close attention to how the market changes under current circumstances.  

TrustCo saw average loans grow 5.4% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019.  Year over year, loan portfolio expansion was funded by a combination of utilizing a portion of our strong cash balances, cash flow from investments, and the growth in funding from customer deposits.  The continued shift in earning assets toward higher yielding loans has helped to manage margin compression driven by the higher cost of funds.  Total average deposits are up $121.0 million or 2.8% in the first quarter 2020 compared to the prior year.

Details

Average loans were up $209.1 million or 5.4% in the first quarter 2020 over the same period in 2019.  Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $226.7 million or 6.7% in the first quarter 2020, over the same period in 2019.  Average deposits were up $121.0 million or 2.8% for the first quarter 2020 over the same period a year earlier.  The increase in deposits was primarily the result of a $96.2 million or 18.6% increase in average money market accounts versus prior year.  Excluding time deposits, total average core deposit accounts, which consist of checking, savings and money market deposits, were up $104.3 million or 3.5% for the first quarter 2020 compared to the first quarter 2019.  Within core, checking balances were up $51.6 million (including interest bearing and non‑interest bearing balances). 

The cost of interest bearing liabilities remained relatively flat in the first quarter 2020 from the first quarter 2019.  A significant portion of our CD portfolio repriced during 2019 and in the first quarter 2020 with additional still to reprice in the second quarter.  The net interest margin for the first quarter 2020 was 3.05%, down 19 basis points from 3.24% in the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to federal interest rate cuts over the same period resulting in less interest earned on our short-term funds and variable rate loans.  Our growth in deposits was primarily a result of core deposit growth while remaining at relatively the same cost.  Additionally, because we offered competitive shorter term rates on our time deposits in the past, we expect cost of interest bearing liabilities to continue to decrease as these reprice at lower rates.

The Bank continued to demonstrate its ability to grow and manage shareholders’ equity.  Average equity was up $47.2 million or 9.5% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. On this expanded equity, return on average assets and return on average equity for the first quarter 2020 were 1.03% and 9.87%.  The Company also purchased 489 thousand shares of stock under the announced Stock Repurchase Plan.  Overall expense control continues to be a key area of focus.  Total operating expenses decreased by $599 thousand or 2.4% in the first quarter 2020 as compared to the first quarter 2019, driven by declines in professional services, advertising expense, and FDIC Insurance, partially offset by increases in outsourced services and ORE expenses, net.  

Asset quality measures have stayed consistent.  Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $20.7 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $24.7 million at March 31, 2019.  NPLs were equal to 0.51% of total loans at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.64% at March 31, 2019.  The coverage ratio, or allowance for loan losses to NPLs, was 222.5% at March 31, 2020, compared to 180.5% at March 31, 2019.  Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $22.0 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $26.0 million at March 31, 2019.  The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.13% as of March 31, 2020, compared to 1.09% at December 31, 2019.  The allowance for loan losses was $46.2 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $44.3 million at December 31, 2019.  The provision for loan losses increased $1.7 million to $2.0 million in the first quarter 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by the uncertainty in the current economic environment resulting from COVID-19.  The Bank did not adopt “FASB Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”) as of January 1, 2020 as allowed by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”).  The Bank will adopt CECL as required by the CARES Act at the earlier of the termination of the National Emergency concerning COVID-19 or December 31, 2020.  Net chargeoffs for the first quarter 2020 decreased versus the first quarter 2019, at $162 thousand from $395 thousand in the year earlier period, driven by a non performing loan sale in the prior year.  The annualized net chargeoff ratio was 0.02% for the first quarter 2020, compared to 0.04% in the first quarter 2019. 

At March 31, 2020 the equity to asset ratio was 10.43%, compared to 9.73% at March 31, 2019. As mentioned earlier the Bank is proud of its ability to grow shareholder value. Book value per share at March 31, 2020 was $5.68 up 9.7% compared to $5.18 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $5.3 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, TrustCo Bank, operated 148 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at March 31, 2020.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services.  The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

A conference call to discuss first quarter 2020 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 22, 2020.  Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free 1-888-339-0764.  International callers must dial 1-412-902-4195.  Please ask to be joined into the TrustCo Bank Corp NY / TRST call.  A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088 for international callers), Conference Number 10142447.  The call will also be audio webcast at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/trst200422.html, and will be available for one year. 

Safe Harbor Statement 
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2020, including our expectations for the repricing of our CD portfolio and the stabilizing of our net interest margin, the impact of Federal Reserve actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network, our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate and the extent to which higher expenses to fulfill operating and regulatory requirements recur or diminish over time.  Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; unanticipated effects from the Tax Cut and Jobs Act that may limit its benefits or adversely impact our business; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and saving habits; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.

 

                
TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY    
GLENVILLE, NY    
     
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS    
     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)    
(Unaudited)    
  Three months ended    
  3/31/2020 12/31/20193/31/2019    
Summary of operations          
Net interest income (TE)$38,554  38,243  39,733     
Provision for loan losses 2,000  200  300     
Noninterest income 5,334  4,115  4,637     
Noninterest expense 24,268  23,891  24,867     
Net income 13,313  13,907  14,558     
           
Per common share          
Net income per share:          
- Basic$0.138  0.143  0.150     
- Diluted 0.138  0.143  0.150     
Cash dividends 0.068  0.068  0.068     
Book value at period end 5.68  5.55  5.18      
Market price at period end 5.41  8.67  7.76     
           
At period end          
Full time equivalent employees 813  814  899     
Full service banking offices 148  148  148     
           
Performance ratios          
Return on average assets 1.03 %1.06  1.17     
Return on average equity 9.87  10.41  11.93     
Efficiency (1) 56.34  57.31  56.10     
Net interest spread (TE) 2.91  2.86  3.11     
Net interest margin (TE) 3.05  3.02  3.24     
Dividend payout ratio 49.41  47.48  45.23    
           
Capital ratios at period end          
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 10.42 %10.30  9.72     
Consolidated equity to assets 10.43 %10.31  9.73     
           
Asset quality analysis at period end          
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.51  0.51  0.64     
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.42  0.43  0.50     
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.13  1.09  1.16     
Coverage ratio (3) 2.2x 2.1x 1.8x    
           
           
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets.
(3) Calculated as allowance for loan losses divided by total nonperforming loans.
    
TE = Taxable equivalent   
           
           
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
           
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
(Unaudited)          
  Three months ended
  3/31/2020 12/31/20199/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Interest and dividend income:          
Interest and fees on loans$42,063  42,002  41,923  41,432  41,253 
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:          
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 421  609  996  821  783 
State and political subdivisions 1  2  2  3  1 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations - residential 2,113  2,334  2,178  2,152  1,555 
Corporate bonds 238  295  321  272  208 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed          
participation securities 245  253  282  289  297 
Other securities 6  6  6  5  5 
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 3,024  3,499  3,785  3,542  2,849 
           
Interest on held to maturity securities:          
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations - residential 175  184  187  209  217 
Total interest on held to maturity securities 175  184  187  209  217 
           
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 82  203  81  199  85 
           
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 1,267  1,635  2,552  3,282  3,009 
Total interest income 46,611  47,523  48,528  48,664  47,413 
           
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits:          
Interest-bearing checking 16  21  52  94  121 
Savings 233  271  323  367  377 
Money market deposit accounts 1,096  1,175  1,177  1,119  826 
Time deposits 6,391  7,468  7,974  7,512  5,976 
Interest on short-term borrowings 322  347  359  381  381 
Total interest expense 8,058  9,282  9,885  9,473  7,681 
           
Net interest income 38,553  38,241  38,643  39,191  39,732 
           
Less: Provision for loan losses 2,000  200  -  (341) 300 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 36,553  38,041  38,643  39,532  39,432 
           
Noninterest income:          
Trustco Financial Services income 1,600  1,454  1,517  1,683  1,733 
Fees for services to customers 2,315  2,377  2,602  2,611  2,520 
Net gain on securities transactions 1,155  -  -  -  - 
Other 264  284  806  620  384 
Total noninterest income 5,334  4,115  4,925  4,914  4,637 
           
Noninterest expenses:          
Salaries and employee benefits 11,373  11,743  11,725  11,711  11,451 
Net occupancy expense 4,306  4,399  4,094  4,006  4,167 
Equipment expense 1,802  1,768  1,689  1,709  1,902 
Professional services 1,481  1,449  1,507  1,568  1,650 
Outsourced services 2,075  1,925  1,875  1,875  1,925 
Advertising expense 488  464  494  778  785 
FDIC and other insurance 294  259  282  598  648 
Other real estate expense (income), net 194  (385) 33  210  (24)
Other 2,255  2,269  2,371  2,447  2,363 
Total noninterest expenses 24,268  23,891  24,070  24,902  24,867 
           
Income before taxes 17,619  18,265  19,498  19,544  19,202 
Income taxes 4,306  4,358  4,790  4,877  4,644 
           
Net income$13,313  13,907  14,708  14,667  14,558 
           
Net income per common share:          
- Basic$0.138  0.143  0.152  0.152  0.150 
           
- Diluted 0.138  0.143  0.152  0.151  0.150 
           
Average basic shares (in thousands) 96,727  96,919  96,907  96,822  96,744 
Average diluted shares (in thousands) 96,750  97,015  96,977  96,891  96,822 
           
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income$38,554  38,243  38,644  39,192  39,733 
           
           
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
ASSETS:          
           
Cash and due from banks$43,362  48,198  49,526  42,471  43,064 
Federal funds sold and other short term investments 492,691  408,648  401,151  517,684  576,123 
Total cash and cash equivalents 536,053  456,846  450,677  560,155  619,187 
           
Securities available for sale:          
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 54,970  104,512  164,490  184,448  148,292 
States and political subdivisions 112  162  169  170  172 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations - residential 352,067  389,517  406,166  354,679  312,946 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed          
participation securities 46,768  48,511  50,970  53,091  54,113 
Corporate bonds 48,564  30,436  40,281  40,467  30,258 
Other securities 685  685  683  685  685 
Total securities available for sale 503,166  573,823  662,759  633,540  546,466 
           
Held to maturity securities:          
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations-residential 17,720  18,618  19,705  20,667  21,609 
Total held to maturity securities 17,720  18,618  19,705  20,667  21,609 
           
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,183  9,183  9,183  9,183  8,953 
           
Loans:          
Commercial 195,805  199,499  192,443  190,507  190,347 
Residential mortgage loans 3,627,121  3,583,774  3,508,647  3,428,829  3,376,193 
Home equity line of credit 265,753  267,922  273,526  277,559  282,034 
Installment loans 10,713  11,001  10,703  9,514  12,579 
Loans, net of deferred net costs 4,099,392  4,062,196  3,985,319  3,906,409  3,861,153 
           
Less: Allowance for loan losses 46,155  44,317  44,329  44,365  44,671 
Net loans 4,053,237  4,017,879  3,940,990  3,862,044  3,816,482 
           
Bank premises and equipment, net 34,428  34,622  34,168  34,058  34,428 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 49,955  51,475  49,618  51,097  51,559 
Other assets 52,905  58,876  55,369  56,926  57,637 
           
Total assets$5,256,647  5,221,322  5,222,469  5,227,670  5,156,321 
           
LIABILITIES:          
Deposits:          
Demand$480,255  463,858  453,439  432,780  408,417 
Interest-bearing checking 895,254  875,672  869,101  888,433  895,099 
Savings accounts 1,122,116  1,113,146  1,110,947  1,132,308  1,150,329 
Money market deposit accounts 617,198  599,163  570,457  562,318  538,043 
Time deposits 1,367,005  1,398,177  1,457,223  1,446,428  1,421,181 
Total deposits 4,481,828  4,450,016  4,461,167  4,462,267  4,413,069 
           
Short-term borrowings 148,090  148,666  151,095  166,746  159,778 
Operating lease liabilities 54,998  56,553  54,731  56,237  56,723 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 23,546  27,830  29,313  26,790  25,033 
           
Total liabilities 4,708,462  4,683,065  4,696,306  4,712,040  4,654,603 
           
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:          
Capital stock 100,205  100,205  100,200  100,180  100,180 
Surplus 176,431  176,427  176,395  176,396  176,510 
Undivided profits 294,553  288,067  280,542  272,433  264,364 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 11,392  4,461  (71) (1,774) (7,011)
Treasury stock at cost (34,396) (30,903) (30,903) (31,605) (32,325)
           
Total shareholders' equity 548,185  538,257  526,163  515,630  501,718 
           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$5,256,647  5,221,322  5,222,469  5,227,670  5,156,321 
           
Outstanding shares (in thousands) 96,433  96,922  96,917  96,822  96,746 
           


            
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
       
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  3/31/202012/31/20199/30/20196/30/20193/31/2019
Nonperforming Assets      
       
New York and other states*      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial$630 816 888 905 701 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 18,570 18,407 18,275 19,633 22,343 
Installment 24 3 13 1 26 
Total non-accrual loans 19,224 19,226 19,176 20,539 23,070 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 27 29 30 31 33 
Total nonperforming loans 19,251 19,255 19,206 20,570 23,103 
Other real estate owned 1,284 1,579 2,409 2,625 1,262 
Total nonperforming assets$20,535 20,834 21,615 23,195 24,365 
       
Florida      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial$- - - - - 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 1,492 1,614 1,809 1,564 1,644 
Installment - - - - - 
Total non-accrual loans 1,492 1,614 1,809 1,564 1,644 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family - - - - - 
Total nonperforming loans 1,492 1,614 1,809 1,564 1,644 
Other real estate owned - - - - - 
Total nonperforming assets$1,492 1,614 1,809 1,564 1,644 
       
Total      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial$630 816 888 905 701 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 20,062 20,021 20,084 21,197 23,987 
Installment 24 3 13 1 26 
Total non-accrual loans 20,716 20,840 20,985 22,103 24,714 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 27 29 30 31 33 
Total nonperforming loans 20,743 20,869 21,015 22,134 24,747 
Other real estate owned 1,284 1,579 2,409 2,625 1,262 
Total nonperforming assets$22,027 22,448 23,424 24,759 26,009 
       
       
Quarterly Net Chargeoffs (Recoveries)      
       
New York and other states*      
Commercial$1 (1)(28)(1)4 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 140 146 39 (54)318 
Installment 4 67 9 45 23 
Total net chargeoffs$145 212 20 (10)345 
       
Florida      
Commercial$- - - - - 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (2)(1)- (25)19 
Installment 19 1 16 - 31 
Total net chargeoffs$17 - 16 (25)50 
       
Total      
Commercial$1 (1)(28)(1)4 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 138 145 39 (79)337 
Installment 23 68 25 45 54 
Total net chargeoffs$162 212 36 (35)395 
       
       
Asset Quality Ratios      
       
Total nonperforming loans (1)$20,743 20,869 21,015 22,134 24,747 
Total nonperforming assets (1) 22,027 22,448 23,424 24,759 26,009 
Total net chargeoffs (2) 162 212 36 (35)395 
       
Allowance for loan losses (1) 46,155 44,317 44,329 44,365 44,671 
       
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.51%0.51%0.53%0.57%0.64%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.42%0.43%0.45%0.47%0.50%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.13%1.09%1.11%1.14%1.16%
Coverage ratio (1) 222.5%212.4%210.9%200.4%180.5%
Annualized net chargeoffs to average loans (2) 0.02%0.02%0.00%0.00%0.04%
Allowance for loan losses to annualized net chargeoffs (2) 71.2x52.3x307.8xN/A 28.3x
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the period ended
       


                 
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)            
(Unaudited) Three months ended  Three months ended 
  March 31, 2020  March 31, 2019 
  Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets            
             
Securities available for sale:            
U. S. government sponsored enterprises$92,369  421 1.82%$154,258  783 2.03%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - residential 371,768  2,113 2.27  273,004  1,555 2.28 
State and political subdivisions 114  2 7.59  168  2 7.85 
Corporate bonds 28,332  238 3.36  26,862  208 3.09 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed            
participation securities 47,418  245 2.06  57,057  297 2.08 
Other 685  6 3.50  685  5 2.92 
             
Total securities available for sale 540,686  3,025 2.26  512,034  2,850 2.23 
             
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 412,076  1,267 1.24  502,976  3,009 2.43 
             
Held to maturity securities:            
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - residential 18,144  175 3.86  22,037  217 3.94 
             
Total held to maturity securities 18,144  175 3.86  22,037  217 3.94 
             
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,183  82 3.57  8,953  85 3.80 
             
Commercial loans 198,047  2,542 5.13  193,738  2,583 5.33 
Residential mortgage loans 3,601,728  36,461 4.05  3,374,990  34,864 4.14 
Home equity lines of credit 265,461  2,868 4.35  286,199  3,537 5.01 
Installment loans 10,717  192 7.20  11,897  269 9.17 
             
Loans, net of unearned income 4,075,953  42,063 4.13  3,866,824  41,253 4.28 
             
Total interest earning assets 5,056,042  46,612 3.69  4,912,824  47,414 3.87 
             
Allowance for loan losses (44,520)     (44,947)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets 193,619      176,009     
             
             
Total assets$5,205,141     $5,043,886     
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
             
Deposits:            
Interest bearing checking accounts$871,153  16 0.01%$880,474  121 0.06%
Money market accounts 614,201  1,096 0.72  517,995  826 0.65 
Savings 1,116,558  233 0.08  1,160,142  377 0.13 
Time deposits 1,369,914  6,391 1.88  1,353,160  5,976 1.79 
             
Total interest bearing deposits 3,971,826  7,736 0.78  3,911,771  7,300 0.76 
Short-term borrowings 153,668  322 0.84  159,076  381 0.97 
             
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,125,494  8,058 0.79  4,070,847  7,681 0.77 
             
Demand deposits 458,476      397,522     
Other liabilities 79,003      80,579     
Shareholders' equity 542,168      494,938     
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$5,205,141     $5,043,886     
             
Net interest income, tax equivalent   38,554      39,733   
             
Net interest spread    2.91%    3.11%
             
             
Net interest margin (net interest income to            
total interest earning assets)    3.05%    3.24%
             
Tax equivalent adjustment   (1)     (1)  
             
             
Net interest income   38,553      39,732   
             

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. 

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income.  We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of nonperforming loans and securities and other non-routine items from this calculation.  We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. 

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures.  However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, net income and net income per share to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

        
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
  3/31/202012/31/20193/31/2019
     
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets    
Total Assets (GAAP)$5,256,647 5,221,322 5,156,321 
Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 5,256,094 5,220,769 5,155,768 
     
Equity (GAAP) 548,185 538,257 501,718 
Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 547,632 537,704 501,165 
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 10.42%10.30%9.72%
Equity to Assets (GAAP) 10.43%10.31%9.73%
     
  Three months ended
Efficiency Ratio 3/31/202012/31/20193/31/2019
     
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP) 38,554 38,243 39,733 
Non-interest income (GAAP) 5,334 4,115 4,637 
Less: Net gain on securities 1,155 - - 
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 42,733 42,358 44,370 
     
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) 24,268 23,891 24,867 
Less: Other real estate expense (income), net 194 (385)(24)
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 24,074 24,276 24,891 
     
Efficiency Ratio 56.34%57.31%56.10%
     
     

Subsidiary:    TrustCo Bank

Contact:

Robert Leonard
Executive Vice President and
Chief Risk Officer
(518) 381-3693