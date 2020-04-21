NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors who purchased the securities of Golden Star Resources Ltd.



(“Golden Star” or “the Company”) (NYSE American: GSS) during the Class Period of February 20, 2019 through July 30, 2019, inclusive.

According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Golden Star Resources defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

the Company had insufficient geological and geotechnical data in its Prestea mine;



the Company had experienced deficiencies in its operating practices and mining methods including inaccurate long hole drilling and blasting in its Prestea mine;



Golden Star Resources did not have the mining flexibility and more measured resources

to ensure higher reserve grade;



the Company had excessive dilution which drove lower mining rates at the Prestea mine; and



as a result, the Golden Star Resources defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

