ATLANTA , April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Solutions provider Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today reported record first quarter revenue of $153.9 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, applying the new revenue recognition standard retrospectively. GAAP diluted earnings per share for Q1 2020 was $0.35 compared to $0.32 in Q1 2019. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share for Q1 2020 was $0.40 compared to $0.41 in Q1 2019.
“Q1 was a solid quarter for Manhattan Associates, especially in light of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having globally,” said Manhattan Associates president and CEO Eddie Capel. “Our growing cloud business outperformed, with noticeable revenue growth and continued strength in overall bookings. Despite near-term uncertainty, we continue to see growing enthusiasm for our unified supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions as companies around the world are beginning to realize more than ever that the modern supply chain is absolutely mission-critical and strategically important.”
Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Capel added, “We are seeing some shifts in the expected timing of deal closings from Q2 to the second half of the year and delays of some of our services projects. But in general, we are not seeing cancelations and are seeing a larger pipeline of opportunities for the balance of the year versus a quarter ago. During this period of greater uncertainty, we are focusing first and foremost on the health and safety of our employees, while continuing to best serve our customers in a virtual environment. At the same time, we are taking appropriate actions, such as previously announced expense management strategies, that we believe will allow us to manage through this volatile period while ensuring we are best-positioned to capitalize on the market opportunities when we return to a more normal operating environment.”
“We remain confident on our long-term growth trajectory,” Mr. Capel concluded, “but we are taking a conservative approach as we position the business in the near term.” Mr. Capel stated that, “As such, we are updating our full-year financial guidance to reflect what we know today and with the visibility we have for the remainder of the year.”
FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:
2020 GUIDANCE
Manhattan Associates provides the following updated revenue, operating margin and diluted earnings per share guidance for the full year 2020:
|Guidance Range - 2020 Full Year
|($'s in millions, except operating margin and EPS)
|$ Range
|% Growth Range
|Total revenue - current guidance
|$
|541
|$
|565
|-12
|%
|-9
|%
|Total revenue - previous guidance
|$
|644
|$
|656
|4
|%
|6
|%
|Operating Margin:
|GAAP operating margin - current guidance
|17.5
|%
|17.9
|%
|Equity-based compensation
|5.4
|%
|5.2
|%
|Adjusted operating margin(1) - current guidance
|22.9
|%
|23.1
|%
|GAAP operating margin - previous guidance
|14.6
|%
|15.2
|%
|Equity-based compensation
|5.4
|%
|5.3
|%
|Adjusted operating margin(1) - previous guidance
|20.0
|%
|20.5
|%
|Diluted earnings per share (EPS):
|GAAP EPS - current guidance
|$
|1.16
|$
|1.24
|-12
|%
|-6
|%
|Equity-based compensation, net of tax
|0.40
|0.40
|Excess tax benefit on stock vesting(2)
|(0.06
|)
|(0.06
|)
|Adjusted EPS(1) - current guidance
|$
|1.50
|$
|1.58
|-14
|%
|-9
|%
|GAAP EPS - previous guidance
|$
|1.12
|$
|1.19
|-15
|%
|-10
|%
|Equity-based compensation, net of tax
|0.47
|0.47
|Excess tax benefit on stock vesting(2)
|(0.06
|)
|(0.06
|)
|Adjusted EPS(1) - previous guidance
|$
|1.53
|$
|1.60
|-12
|%
|-8
|%
|(1) Adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of equity-based
|compensation and acquisition-related costs, and the related income tax effects of these items if applicable.
|(2) Excess tax benefit on stock vesting expected to occur primarily in the first quarter of 2020.
Manhattan Associates currently intends to publish in each quarterly earnings release certain expectations with respect to future financial performance. Those statements, including the guidance provided above, are forward looking. Actual results may differ materially. See our cautionary note regarding “forward-looking statements” below. We note in particular that the severity, duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are difficult to predict at this time. In addition, those statements do not reflect the potential impact of mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations that may be completed after the date of the release.
Manhattan Associates will make its earnings release and published expectations available on its website (www.manh.com). Following publication of this earnings release, any expectations with respect to future financial performance contained in this release, including the guidance above, should be considered historical only, and Manhattan Associates disclaims any obligation to update them.
GAAP VERSUS NON-GAAP PRESENTATION
The Company provides adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share in this press release as additional information regarding the Company’s historical and projected operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to, GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors’ ability to understand and compare the Company’s results and guidance, because the measures provide supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of its business, as distinct from results that include items not indicative of ongoing operating results, and because the Company believes its peers typically publish similar non-GAAP measures. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Form 8-K earnings release filing for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of equity-based compensation, acquisition-related costs and the amortization of these costs, (from time to time) restructuring charges – all net of income tax effects. We include reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP adjustments in the supplemental information attached to this release.
ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES
Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.
Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premise solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” relating to Manhattan Associates, Inc. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the information set forth under “2020 Guidance,” any statements about the future effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, customers or the global economy, our business prospects following the pandemic statements we make about market adoption of our cloud-based solution and other statements identified by words such as “may,” “expect,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “project,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. Prospective investors are cautioned that any of those forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by those forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements are: the risk that the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its ultimate effects on the global economy, our customers and our business, may be worse than expected; risks related from transitioning our business from a traditional perpetual license software company (generally hosted by our customers on their own premises and equipment) to a subscription-based software-as-a service/cloud-based model; disruption in the retail sector; the possible effect of new U.S. tariffs on imports from other countries (and possible responsive tariffs on U.S. exports by other countries) on international commerce; delays in product development; competitive and pricing pressures; software errors and information technology failures, disruption and security breaches; risks related to our products’ technology and customer implementations; and the other risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in Item 1A of Part II in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Manhattan Associates undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results.
MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Revenue:
|Cloud subscriptions
|$
|17,260
|$
|7,859
|Software license
|9,735
|12,414
|Maintenance
|35,744
|36,099
|Services
|87,406
|88,631
|Hardware
|3,758
|3,401
|Total revenue
|153,903
|148,404
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of software license
|555
|592
|Cost of cloud subscriptions, maintenance and services
|74,276
|66,578
|Research and development
|23,328
|21,213
|Sales and marketing
|13,088
|14,781
|General and administrative
|16,114
|15,050
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,346
|1,914
|Total costs and expenses
|129,707
|120,128
|Operating income
|24,196
|28,276
|Other income (loss), net
|1,420
|(371
|)
|Income before income taxes
|25,616
|27,905
|Income tax provision
|3,086
|6,933
|Net income
|$
|22,530
|$
|20,972
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.32
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.32
|Weighted average number of shares:
|Basic
|63,592
|64,909
|Diluted
|64,342
|65,204
MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Operating income
|$
|24,196
|$
|28,276
|Equity-based compensation (a)
|7,564
|7,182
|Purchase amortization (c)
|107
|108
|Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP)
|$
|31,867
|$
|35,566
|Income tax provision
|$
|3,086
|$
|6,933
|Equity-based compensation (a)
|890
|1,760
|Tax benefit (deficiency) of stock awards vested (b)
|3,682
|(96
|)
|Purchase amortization (c)
|27
|26
|Adjusted income tax provision (Non-GAAP)
|$
|7,685
|$
|8,623
|Net income
|$
|22,530
|$
|20,972
|Equity-based compensation (a)
|6,674
|5,422
|Tax benefit (deficiency) of stock awards vested (b)
|(3,682
|)
|96
|Purchase amortization (c)
|81
|82
|Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
|$
|25,603
|$
|26,572
|Diluted EPS
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.32
|Equity-based compensation (a)
|0.10
|0.08
|Tax (deficiency) benefit of stock awards vested (b)
|(0.06
|)
|-
|Purchase amortization (c)
|-
|-
|Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.41
|Fully diluted shares
|64,342
|65,204
|(a)
|Adjusted results exclude all equity-based compensation to facilitate comparison with our peers and because it typically does not require cash settlement. As explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the SEC, we do not include this expense when assessing our operating performance. We do not receive a GAAP tax benefit for a portion of our equity-based compensation, mainly due to Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code, which limits tax deductions for compensation granted to certain executives. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act further increased those limitations. Thus, effective January 2019, we changed from applying an overall effective rate in our tax adjustment to using the actual tax benefit for equity-based compensation included in our GAAP results after considering the impact of non-deductible equity-based compensation.
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cost of services
|$
|2,285
|$
|2,097
|Research and development
|1,541
|1,376
|Sales and marketing
|803
|819
|General and administrative
|2,935
|2,890
|Total equity-based compensation
|$
|7,564
|$
|7,182
|(b)
|Adjustments represent the excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies of the stock awards vested during the period. Excess tax benefits (deficiencies) occur when the amount deductible for an award of equity instruments on our tax return is more (less) than the cumulative compensation cost recognized for financial reporting purposes. As discussed above, we excluded equity-based compensation from adjusted non-GAAP results to be consistent with other companies in the software industry and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Therefore, we also excluded the related tax benefit (expense) generated upon their vesting.
|(c)
|Adjustments represent purchased intangibles amortization from a prior acquisition. We exclude that amortization from adjusted results to facilitate comparison with our peers, to facilitate comparisons of the results of our core operations from period to period and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.
MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|75,279
|$
|110,678
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,360 and $2,826, at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|112,467
|100,937
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|29,209
|20,426
|Total current assets
|216,955
|232,041
|Property and equipment, net
|21,189
|22,725
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|33,713
|35,896
|Goodwill, net
|62,234
|62,237
|Deferred income taxes
|1,212
|6,814
|Other assets
|12,741
|12,566
|Total assets
|$
|348,044
|$
|372,279
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|22,517
|$
|20,561
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|28,906
|45,991
|Accrued and other liabilities
|18,801
|19,325
|Deferred revenue
|105,475
|94,371
|Income taxes payable
|489
|1,348
|Total current liabilities
|176,188
|181,596
|Operating lease liabilities, long-term
|30,093
|32,416
|Other non-current liabilities
|15,894
|15,989
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding in 2020 and 2019
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 63,495,687 and 63,456,986 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|635
|635
|Retained earnings
|146,552
|159,490
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(21,318
|)
|(17,847
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|125,869
|142,278
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|348,044
|$
|372,279
MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|22,530
|$
|20,972
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,346
|1,914
|Equity-based compensation
|7,564
|7,182
|Loss on disposal of equipment
|7
|6
|Deferred income taxes
|5,511
|1,782
|Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss
|(1,130
|)
|381
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(12,217
|)
|(7,478
|)
|Other assets
|(4,889
|)
|(3,021
|)
|Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
|(14,794
|)
|(809
|)
|Income taxes
|(5,385
|)
|1,831
|Deferred revenue
|12,045
|12,427
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|11,588
|35,187
|Investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(1,245
|)
|(616
|)
|Net maturities of investments
|-
|1,439
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(1,245
|)
|823
|Financing activities:
|Purchase of common stock
|(43,032
|)
|(30,160
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(43,032
|)
|(30,160
|)
|Foreign currency impact on cash
|(2,710
|)
|(97
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|(35,399
|)
|5,753
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|110,678
|99,126
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|75,279
|$
|104,879
MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
1. Corporate Response to COVID-19:
Our results for the first quarter were in line with our internal expectations due to continued demand for our cloud-based supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions. However, the impacts of global macroeconomic disruption directly related to coronavirus disease (“COVID-19”) on our business are currently uncertain. Therefore, we are taking a conservative approach and proactive measures to position our company for uncertainty in the near-term while maintaining flexibility to extend our market-leading position when a normalization of business activity resumes. As previously announced, effective April 1, 2020, we reduced the salaries of the chief executive officer and the board of directors by 25%, the chief financial officer by 15%, and other named executive officers by 10%; and suspended our share repurchase program. We are also aggressively reducing operating expenses globally.
Importantly, we believe these expense reductions will not materially impact our ability to support our customers or make key investments in research and development to further extend our competitive positioning. We will continue to actively monitor the situation and may take further actions that modify our business operations as may be required by federal, state or local authorities or that we determine are in the best interests of our employees, customers, and partners.
2. GAAP and Adjusted earnings per share by quarter are as follows:
|2019
|2020
|1st Qtr
|2nd Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|4th Qtr
|Full Year
|1st Qtr
|GAAP Diluted EPS
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.26
|$
|1.32
|$
|0.35
|Adjustments to GAAP:
|Equity-based compensation
|0.08
|0.10
|0.09
|0.14
|0.42
|0.10
|Tax benefit of stock awards vested
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(0.06
|)
|Purchase amortization
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted Diluted EPS
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.40
|$
|1.74
|$
|0.40
|Fully Diluted Shares
|65,204
|65,093
|64,992
|64,807
|65,103
|64,342
3. Revenues and operating income by reportable segment are as follows (in thousands):
|2019
|2020
|1st Qtr
|2nd Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|4th Qtr
|Full Year
|1st Qtr
|Revenue:
|Americas
|$
|114,873
|$
|121,778
|$
|132,028
|$
|121,155
|$
|489,834
|$
|123,146
|EMEA
|26,288
|25,043
|22,978
|23,964
|98,273
|24,313
|APAC
|7,243
|7,520
|7,269
|7,810
|29,842
|6,444
|$
|148,404
|$
|154,341
|$
|162,275
|$
|152,929
|$
|617,949
|$
|153,903
|GAAP Operating Income:
|Americas
|$
|18,051
|$
|16,826
|$
|26,310
|$
|17,437
|$
|78,624
|$
|16,282
|EMEA
|7,734
|8,057
|6,371
|4,772
|26,934
|6,313
|APAC
|2,491
|2,699
|2,316
|2,860
|10,366
|1,601
|$
|28,276
|$
|27,582
|$
|34,997
|$
|25,069
|$
|115,924
|$
|24,196
|Adjustments (pre-tax):
|Americas:
|Equity-based compensation
|$
|7,182
|$
|8,462
|$
|8,002
|$
|8,195
|$
|31,841
|$
|7,564
|Purchase amortization
|108
|107
|108
|107
|430
|107
|$
|7,290
|$
|8,569
|$
|8,110
|$
|8,302
|$
|32,271
|$
|7,671
|Adjusted non-GAAP Operating Income:
|Americas
|$
|25,341
|$
|25,395
|$
|34,420
|$
|25,739
|$
|110,895
|$
|23,953
|EMEA
|7,734
|8,057
|6,371
|4,772
|26,934
|6,313
|APAC
|2,491
|2,699
|2,316
|2,860
|10,366
|1,601
|$
|35,566
|$
|36,151
|$
|43,107
|$
|33,371
|$
|148,195
|$
|31,867
4. Impact of Currency Fluctuation
The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the results of operations for each period attributable to the change in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period as well as foreign currency gains (losses) included in other income, net for each period (in thousands):
|2019
|2020
|1st Qtr
|2nd Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|4th Qtr
|Full Year
|1st Qtr
|Revenue
|$
|(2,419
|)
|$
|(1,906
|)
|$
|(1,352
|)
|$
|(670
|)
|$
|(6,347
|)
|$
|(988
|)
|Costs and expenses
|(2,686
|)
|(1,696
|)
|(988
|)
|(346
|)
|(5,716
|)
|(996
|)
|Operating income
|267
|(210
|)
|(364
|)
|(324
|)
|(631
|)
|8
|Foreign currency gains (losses) in other income
|(590
|)
|(377
|)
|298
|(325
|)
|(994
|)
|1,348
|$
|(323
|)
|$
|(587
|)
|$
|(66
|)
|$
|(649
|)
|$
|(1,625
|)
|$
|1,356
Manhattan Associates has a large research and development center in Bangalore, India. The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the financial results for each period attributable to changes in the Indian Rupee exchange rate (in thousands):
|2019
|2020
|1st Qtr
|2nd Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|4th Qtr
|Full Year
|1st Qtr
|Operating income
|$
|981
|$
|438
|$
|51
|$
|(140
|)
|$
|1,330
|$
|308
|Foreign currency (losses) gains in other income
|(182
|)
|(127
|)
|437
|284
|412
|1,450
|Total impact of changes in the Indian Rupee
|$
|799
|$
|311
|$
|488
|$
|144
|$
|1,742
|$
|1,758
5. Other income includes the following components (in thousands):
|2019
|2020
|1st Qtr
|2nd Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|4th Qtr
|Full Year
|1st Qtr
|Interest income
|$
|231
|$
|178
|$
|191
|$
|115
|$
|715
|$
|68
|Foreign currency (losses) gains
|(590
|)
|(377
|)
|298
|(325
|)
|(994
|)
|1,348
|Other non-operating (expense) income
|(12
|)
|128
|321
|(5
|)
|432
|4
|Total other (loss) income
|$
|(371
|)
|$
|(71
|)
|$
|810
|$
|(215
|)
|$
|153
|$
|1,420
6. Capital expenditures are as follows (in thousands):
|2019
|2020
|1st Qtr
|2nd Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|4th Qtr
|Full Year
|1st Qtr
|Capital expenditures
|$
|616
|$
|2,689
|$
|8,053
|$
|3,835
|$
|15,193
|$
|1,245
7. Stock Repurchase Activity (in thousands):
|2019
|2020
|1st Qtr
|2nd Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|4th Qtr
|Full Year
|1st Qtr
|Shares purchased under publicly announced buy-back program
|464
|302
|429
|445
|1,640
|337
|Shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock units
|106
|1
|4
|1
|112
|219
|Total shares purchased
|570
|303
|433
|446
|1,752
|556
|Total cash paid for shares purchased under publicly announced buy-back program
|$
|24,927
|$
|19,993
|$
|35,955
|$
|34,992
|$
|115,867
|$
|25,000
|Total cash paid for shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock units
|5,233
|85
|266
|36
|5,620
|18,032
|Total cash paid for shares repurchased
|$
|30,160
|$
|20,078
|$
|36,221
|$
|35,028
|$
|121,487
|$
|43,032
8. Remaining Performance Obligations
Under the new revenue recognition standard, we now disclose revenue we expect to recognize from our remaining performance obligations. Our reported performance obligations primarily represent cloud subscriptions with a non-cancelable term greater than one year (including cloud-deferred revenue as well as amounts we will invoice and recognize as revenue from our performance of cloud services in future periods). Our deferred revenue on the balance sheet primarily relates to our maintenance contracts, which are typically one year in duration and are not included in the remaining performance obligations. Below are our remaining performance obligations as of the end of each period (in thousands):
|March 31, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|December 31, 2019
|March 31, 2020
|Remaining Performance Obligations
|$
|100,532
|$
|120,403
|$
|152,043
|$
|171,665
|$
|202,793
