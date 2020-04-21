FARGO, N.D., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) has received a contract to provide assistance to the North Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 hotline. The hotline was established by the Department to answer questions and advise residents about coronavirus precautions, COVID-19 testing, quarantine guidelines and a rapidly changing and growing list of other situations.



To assist with the volume of calls to the hotline, Noridian is providing the Department with call center staff. “Delivering solutions that put people first is central to who we are at Noridian. This contract is an example of how we share our operational expertise to improve the health of others,” said Noridian President & CEO Paul Wilson.

Noridian serves beneficiaries, health care providers and suppliers across the United States. A trusted CMS contractor, Noridian holds four Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) contracts including two Medicare Part A/B contracts for Jurisdiction F and Jurisdiction E and two Durable Medical Equipment (DME) contracts for Jurisdiction A and Jurisdiction D. Noridian is also the Supplemental Medical Review Contractor (SMRC), conducting medical review of claims for providers in all U.S. states and territories, as directed by CMS. Noridian employs more than 1,600 individuals.

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) designs and delivers innovative administrative services that enhance federal and state government health care programs. Noridian has served as a government claims contractor since the federal Medicare program's inception in 1966. The company is headquartered in Fargo, N.D., with staff located throughout the country. For more information, visit http://www.noridian.com .