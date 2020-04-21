Detroit, MI, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Established in 2013, NVBDC addressed the need to identify and certify both Service-Disabled/Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) in the corporate marketplace. Our leadership is the foundation to accelerate programs, mentorships and corporate connections for our Veterans. The advisory board is a combination of high-level individuals in the supplier diversity programs from various businesses that help provide input and advice to the Officers and Board of Directors.

NVBDC is proud to welcome Tammi Hart as an appointed official to the Advisory Board. Tammi has over 19 years as a supply chain management professional advocating for underrepresented vendor groups since her introduction to Supplier Diversity in 2007. Her early advocacy and support of Veteran Owned Businesses as a supply chain professional across the automotive industries and state government made her the right choice for the NVBDC’s advisory board.

She has an accomplished background in supplier diversity, regulatory responsible sourcing initiatives, procurement, contract negotiation, trade sanctions, strategic planning, cross-functional team leadership, training, change management and supplier financial risk management.

“I first met Tammi when she was working for the State of Michigan as a Supplier Diversity Specialist in 2009. She was responsible for the inclusion of minority-owned, woman-owned, and service disabled/veteran-owned businesses in the sourcing process. I had the pleasure of attended and presented at several of her “How-to-Do Business with the State of Michigan” events. She annually conducted 30+ sessions on Contracting 101 and How to Write Quality Proposal seminars across the State of Michigan. For many of our Vets these events were their first exposure to learn what it takes to work with the State of Michigan. Tammi is a strong advocate of supplier diversity and an incredible addition to NVBDC’s advisory board to help provide input and advice to the Officers and Board of Directors. Please join NVBDC in welcoming Tammi Hart to our Advisory Board” said Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC.

Tammi holds a Supplier Diversity Professional Excellence certificate from Dartmouth, Tuck School of Business, an MBA from Davenport University, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Phoenix. Her education gave her essential preparation for corporate program management, and her career path gave her the experience to focus as a Supplier Diversity Professional.

Starting her career, Tammi focused on engineering program management in the automotive parts industry, specifically working with Ford Motor and ZF Lemforder. After several years of experience in program management, Toyota Boshoku America hired Tammi to develop, implement and manage their overall Supplier Diversity Program. She streamlined the establishment of minority spend targets, budget creation, and identifying opportunities for minority suppliers based on internal departmental needs. A noteworthy achievement for Tammi is the mentorship of a minority business in a joint venture creating the largest logistics contract in the company history of $100 million over a three-year period.

Tammi’s accomplishments, in her previous work, evolved her career into her current position with Tenneco Powertrain Division as the Sr. Purchasing Manager, Supplier Diversity, Conflict Minerals & Risk Management. She is responsible for educating, engaging, assisting and advocating for underrepresented vendor groups. Tammi is also responsible for global government and automotive compliance to ensure legitimate sourcing for Tenneco.

Tenneco is a global Fortune 500 corporation located in Lake Forest, Illinois. They are one of the world’s leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of Aftermarket, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain products. Their technology solutions are for diversified markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial and the aftermarket, with approximately 78,000 employees worldwide.

In October 2018, Tenneco completed the acquisition of Federal-Mogul, a leading global supplier to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket. The new Tenneco was formed by combing Tenneco Clean Air and Federal-Mogul Powertrain divisions.

All of Tammi’s dedication during her career has earned her several awards. Starting in 2017 she was awarded the:

“Minority Business Advocate” Award by the Asian Pacific American Chamber of Commerce.

Tammi also earned these additional awards:

Ambassador Award, Great Lakes Women’s Business Council.

Buyer of the Year, Ace Award Nomination, MMSDC.

Federal-Mogul Advocate of the Year, Ace Award Nomination, MMSDC (2016-2018).

2019 Corp! Diversity Business Leader Award.

NVBDC’s Mission:

The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.

