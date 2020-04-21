DALLAS, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBK) (the “Company”) announced today that, due to the public health and safety concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and recommendations from government authorities, the location of the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (including any adjournments or postponements, the "Annual Meeting") has been changed to a virtual format only.



As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting that were previously distributed, stockholders are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if they were a stockholder of the Company as of the close of business on March 10, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the Annual Meeting provided by your bank, broker, or other holder of record as of the record date.

In order to attend the Annual Meeting virtually via the Internet, stockholders must register in advance at www.proxydocs.com/TBK prior to the deadline of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 5, 2020. You will be required to enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or Notice of Electronic Availability that you previously received. Upon completing your registration, you will receive further instructions via email, including your unique links that will allow you to access the meeting and will permit you to submit questions during the meeting. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting during the check-in or meeting time, please call the technical support number provided.

If you have not already voted your shares in advance, you may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting that were previously provided to you. The proxy card included with the materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

ABOUT TRIUMPH BANCORP, INC.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with a diversified line of community banking, national lending, and commercial finance products. Our bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB, is a Texas-state savings bank offering commercial and consumer banking products focused on meeting client needs in Texas, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Iowa and Illinois. We also serve a national client base with factoring, equipment lending and asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, discount factoring through Advance Business Capital LLC, d/b/a Triumph Business Capital, insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, Inc., and carrier and vendor payment solutions through TriumphPay.

Investor Relations Contact

Luke Wyse

Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

lwyse@tbkbank.com | 214-365-6936

Media Contact

Amanda Tavackoli

Senior Vice President, Communication

atavackoli@tbkbank.com | 214-365-6930