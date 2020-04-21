EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL), a constellation of design-driven brands for the workplace and home, today announced it has converted its North American operations to electricity from renewable sources at its manufacturing and distribution facilities, including KnollStudio, KnollTextiles and DatesWeiser, reaching 100% green electrical power produced by sources such as wind or low-impact hydro power through investment in Renewable Energy Certificates.



Andrew Cogan, Knoll Chairman and CEO, said, “We’re pleased to demonstrate that we can sustainably power our North American manufacturing and distribution operations, joining other forward-leaning companies committed to addressing climate change with investments in renewable and green energy.”

The Company said it has sourced 100% electricity from renewable sources at its owned and leased facilities in North America. In addition, its East Greenville, PA manufacturing site utilizes 100% renewable and green-sourced natural gas. Renewable energy eliminates fossil-fuel based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions or air pollutants.

The Company added that it expects to use 55,000+ megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable energy annually at its North American manufacturing and distribution facilities.

“At Knoll we consider environmental, economic and social sustainability in our design and management choices, from what kind of materials are used in our products to the well-being of our associates,” Cogan added. “At the same time, we are acutely aware of our responsibility to contribute to sustainable—and inspiring—workplaces and homes; environments that promote a better world.”

The Company recapped the three focus areas that guide its environmental and sustainable design initiatives:

Providing sustainable products and solutions that help its customers achieve the highest level of sustainable performance in the workplace and home.





Improving its own environmental footprint by continually reducing greenhouse gas GHG emissions, consumption of water and diverting waste from landfill disposal.





Reporting progress toward its goals in a transparent and consistent manner.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc. is a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with our clients to create inspired modern interiors. Our internationally recognized portfolio includes furniture, textiles, leathers, lighting, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements. Our brands — Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, KnollExtra, Spinneybeck | FilzFelt, Edelman Leather, HOLLY HUNT, DatesWeiser, Muuto, and Fully — reflect our commitment to modern design that meets the diverse requirements of high-performance workplaces and luxury interiors. A recipient of the National Design Award for Corporate and Institutional Achievement from the Smithsonian's Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, Knoll, Inc. is aligned with the U.S. Green Building Council and the Canadian Green Building Council and can help organizations achieve the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) workplace certification. Our products can also help clients comply with the International Living Future Institute to achieve Living Building Challenge Certification, and with the International WELL Building Institute to attain WELL Building Certification. Knoll, Inc. is the founding sponsor of the World Monuments Fund Modernism at Risk program.

