ANDOVER, Mass., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com ), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced the SpectrumSeries™ RFM3103s ultra-wideband dual upconverter, designed to align with the emerging sensor open systems architecture (SOSA) technical standard for demanding electronic warfare (EW) environments. By creating a common architecture that streamlines system integration, the rugged, compact upconverter pioneers system interoperability and upgradeability, supporting an increased and more diverse range of unmanned systems on various platforms including ground, airborne, and subsurface.



“Mercury solutions are designed to be the most rugged, long lasting and highest performing available to meet the rigorous demands of military and commercial customers,” said Neal Austin, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s Embedded Sensor Processing group. “Our new purpose-built dual upconverter delivers on these demands while aligning with snapshot 3 of the SOSA reference architecture technical standard. Additionally, it is the first in a new series of RF solutions that enable users to better mitigate electronic threats with the rapid deployment of innovative and secure technology. It’s another proof point of how Mercury is making commercial technology profoundly more accessible to aerospace and defense.”

The standard configuration of the RFM3103s unit consists of two transmit modules installed on two OpenRFM™ module sites, with parameters such as instantaneous bandwidth, frequency range, and output power able to be adjusted at the module level. This, combined with the modularity for an up/down converter, allows for easy design modifications, rather than full product redesigns, reducing system cost and time to market.

Mercury is accelerating innovation for our customers as the Company bridges the gap between commercial technology and defense applications to meet the industry’s current and emerging needs, and will be accepting orders for RFM3103s modules in the third quarter of calendar year 2020. For application assistance, additional information, or purchase inquiries, please visit mrcy.com/RFM3103s or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or digital.rf@mrcy.com .

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is the leader in making trusted, secure mission-critical technologies profoundly more accessible to the aerospace and defense. Optimized for customer and mission success, our innovative solutions power more than 300 critical aerospace and defense programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., and with manufacturing and design facilities around the world, Mercury specializes in engineering, adapting and manufacturing new solutions purpose-built to meet the industry’s current and emerging high-tech needs. Our employees are committed to Innovation that Matters®. To learn more, visit mrcy.com , or follow us on Twitter .

