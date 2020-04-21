ATLANTA, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian D. Schmitt, Chief Executive Officer of SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (SCSG:PK) announced today that the Company reported preliminary earnings of $1.04 million or $0.13/share for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.  Excluding non-core items, core earnings were $1.00 million, or $0.13/share.  Total net income is down 15% from 1Q19, but core EPS only declined $0.01/share from $0.14 in the year ago quarter.

“Most importantly, I would like to say how proud I am of our employees at SouthCrest who have performed amazingly well during this time of real hardship.  Our customer facing teams have handled every transaction as safely as possible.  Our operational and IT teams have supported their internal customers with efficiency and patience.  And finally our leadership has worked tirelessly to make sure we make every new decision with as much knowledge and forethought as possible.”

“Financially, the first quarter was a challenge due to the changes in the interest rate environment that occurred starting in late February, and accelerated with the FOMC’s rate cut decisions in March.  We do remain comfortable with our current capital and balance sheet position, but we will remain appropriately conservative until there is more transparency in the economic outlook and potential credit costs for the remainder of 2020.  Importantly, we were able to take advantage of some of the pricing dislocation that occurred in municipal bonds in late March, which should partially offset the negative impact to revenues from the rate cuts.”

The Company also is announcing that it will pay the regular quarterly dividend of $0.05/share on May 14, 2020 to shareholders of record April 30, 2020.

Total assets increased to $577.7 million vs. $556.0 million in 4Q19, due to both an increase in deposits and an increase in wholesale funding, and vs. $542.6 million in 1Q19.  Wholesale funding increased during the quarter to partially fund the increased purchases of municipal bonds.  Loan growth was slightly below plan for the quarter with total loans outstanding finishing at $336.1 million vs. $334.6 million at the end of 4Q19 and $315.3 million in the year ago quarter.  The cost of funds was up 3bps to 0.58%, from 0.55% in 4Q19 due to the lower day count and the increase in wholesale funding.

The estimated Tier 1 Leverage ratio at the end of the quarter for SouthCrest Bank was effectively flat with 4Q19 at to 9.62% from 9.63%.  On a fully converted basis (including the conversion of all preferred equity), TBV/share ended the quarter at $7.09 per share, up from $6.83 at the end of 2019.  This metric will continue to be influenced by OCI changes resulting from the swings in interest rates.  Currently, the positive impact to TBV by OCI is $0.28/share vs. $0.09/share at the end of 4Q19.    The current fully converted share count at the end of the quarter was 7.888 million shares, comprised of 5.833 million common shares and 2.055 million preferred shares.

Asset quality ratios remained effectively flat with the prior quarter, with NPAs to assets increasing to 0.80% vs. 0.77% in 4Q19.  As of December 31, 2019 the Company’s OREO balances were $529,000.

Statement of Operations ($000s, Unaudited)               
  Q1 2019  Q2 2019  Q3 2019  Q4 2019  Q1 2020
 
Interest Income       
Loans      
Construction and Development$609 $603 $636 $669 $744 
Commercial Real Estate 1,800  1,834  2,037  2,030  1,856 
Commercial Loans 458  429  446  645  553 
Multi Family 19  32  27  28  21 
Residential Mortgage 1,176  1,101  991  1,029  904 
Consumer Loans 41  41  41  34  36 
County/Municipal Loans 25  22  22  24  34 
Loss Share Loans 62  61  61  58  46 
Investment Securities       
Federal Funds/Overnight Funds$82 $88 $107 $77 $129 
Bank Owned CDs 7  6  6  2  0 
Investment Securities 1,168  1,111  950  996  1,023 
Total Interest Income $5,447 $5,329 $5,324 $5,592 $5,346 
       
Total Interest Expense $746 $759 $658 $699 $769 
Net Interest Income $4,701  $4,570  $4,666  $4,893 $4,577 
Provision for Loan Losses 0  0  39  0  150 
Net Interest Income after Loan Losses $4,701  $4,570  $4,627  $4,893  $4,427  
Other Income      
Service Charges on Deposits$156 $153 $148 $144 $138 
NSF/Overdraft Fees 309  310  356  348  305 
Other Service Charges 65  70  78  95  64 
ATM/Billpay/DR Card Income 255  284  278  271  247 
Other Income 204  131  308  268  238 
Total Other Income $989 $947 $1,169 $1,186 $992 
Non-Interest Expense       
Salaries, Other Comp (+ FAS123R)$1,849 $1,842 $1,856 $2,140 $1,940 
Employee Benefits 419  370  391  379  412 
Occupancy & FF&E Expense 621  570  564  529  503 
Professional Fees 170  274  152  149  141 
Data Processing 481  488  497  502  488 
Other Expense 649  613  505  667  632 
Total Noninterest Expenses $4,189 $4,157 $3,963 $4,366 $4,116 
Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $1,501 $1,360 $1,832 $1,713 $1,303 
Income Taxes 321  315  417  389  265 
Net Income$1,180 $1,045 $1,414 $1,323 $1,038 


                
Balance Sheet ($000s, Unaudited)  
Assets Q1 2019  Q2 2019  Q3 2019  Q4 2019  Q1 2020 
Current Assets     
Cash & Due from Bank$20,243 $30,930 $13,758 $38,555 $19,845 
Federal Funds/Overnight Funds 1,718  0  0  5,215  0 
Bank Owned CDs 1,322  1,322  1,069  77  0 
Investment Securities 161,561  141,013  139,907  139,880  184,377 
Total Current Assets$184,844 $173,265 $154,733 $183,727 $204,222 
      
Loans     
Construction and Development$41,777 $40,040 $43,661 $47,593 $56,430 
Commercial Real Estate 144,178  153,527  155,397  146,287  142,610 
Commercial Loans 28,177  28,036  42,921  53,833  53,383 
Multi Family 1,438  1,970  1,939  1,611  1,601 
Residential Mortgage 92,405  85,064  80,391  77,772  73,778 
Consumer Loans 1,086  1,384  1,022  830  2,144 
County/Municipal Loans 2,301  2,037  2,037  3,109  3,732 
Loss Share Loans 3,975  3,933  3,859  3,601  2,451 
Total Loans$315,337 $315,991 $331,227 $334,488 $334,488 
Allowance for Loss (2,968) (3,022) (3,073) (3,039) (3,184)
Net Loans$312,369 $312,698 $328,154 $331,596 $331,596 
OREO 670  575  0  497  529 
FDIC Indemnification 0  0  0  0  0 
BOLI 22,039  22,186  22,323  22,456  22,583 
Fixed Assets, net 9,268  9,180  8,982  8,862  8,705 
Intangible Assets 107  100  96  84  80 
Other Assets 13,336  10,083  9,424  8,740  8,604 
Total Assets$542,633 $528,503 $523,711 $555,960 $577,669 
                
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity     
Liabilities     
Deposits     
DDAs$99,896 $98,229 $94,680 $103,154 $96,517 
Interest Bearing Demand 59,270  59,606  63,386  87,685  85,746 
Celebration Checking 102,617  100,950  97,277  98,558  103,718 
Money Market Accts 49,584  33,080  32,382  33,888  37,693 
Savings 44,152  44,407  44,383  44,370  44,516 
CDs Less Than $100k 56,664  56,256  56,543  54,228  53,616 
CDs Greater than $100k 39,867  38,854  41,846  43,404  47,259 
Total Deposits$452,054 $431,382 $430,497 $465,288 $469,064 


Other Liabilities 2,492  2,583  2,516  2,143  2,415 
Net Borrowings (Wholesale Funding) 30,000  33,795  33,429  34,697  50,228 
Total Liabilities$484,546  $467,760  $466,443  $502,127  $521,708  
Total Equity 58,087  60,743  57,268  53,833  55,961 
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity$542,633 $528,503 $523,711 $555,960 $577,669 


Ratios   
 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 
ROAA0.86% 0.78% 1.09% 0.98% 0.75% 
ROAE8.32% 7.04% 10.10% 9.52% 7.30% 
NPAs/Assets (Core)0.92% 1.09% 1.00% 0.77% 0.80% 
Est. T1 Leverage (Bank)9.46% 9.95% 9.65% 9.63% 9.62% 
Total Common Shares6,198,632 6,360,273 5,849,101 5,832,793 5,832,793 
Total Preferred Shares2,223,360 2,061,719 2,058,121 2,054,759 2,054,759 
Total Common Equiv. Shares8,421,992 8,421,992 7,907,222 7,887,552 7,887,552 
NIM (Bank)3.79% 3.74% 3.92% 4.03% 3.65% 
Cost of Deposits0.49% 0.51% 0.54% 0.53% 0.54% 
Loan/Deposit69.5% 73.0% 76.7% 71.9% 71.6% 
Employees105 106 103 105 104 
Loans in Atlanta MSA66.0% 67.4% 76.8% 77.5% 78.2% 