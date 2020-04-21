MONTREAL, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) ("WSP" or the "Corporation") will release its 2020 first quarter results on May 6, 2020 after market close. A conference call will be held on May 7, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results. WSP also announced that, this year, its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be completely virtual and will be conducted, on May 7, 2020 at 11:00 am, via live webcast.



FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

The Corporation will announce its 2020 first quarter results on May 6, 2020 after market close. A conference call will be held on May 7, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-647-427-2309 or 1-866-521-4907 (toll-free).

A presentation of the 2020 first quarter highlights and results will be available on the same day at www.wsp.com in the Investor section, under Presentations & Events.

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

In line with public authority recommendations, to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and to prioritize and support the well-being of its shareholders, employees and other Meeting attendees, the Corporation will be holding its Meeting as a completely virtual meeting, which will be conducted via live webcast on May 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

All shareholders, regardless of their geographic location, will have an equal opportunity to participate at the online virtual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WSP2020 . To access the online Meeting platform, participants will need an Internet-connected device, such as laptops, computers, tablets or cellphones.

The Corporation's management information circular and notice of annual meeting of shareholders relating to the Meeting as well as its 2019 annual report are available to shareholders on WSP’s website at www.wsp.com in the Investor section, under Reports & Filings, and have been filed on SEDAR at sedar.com.

