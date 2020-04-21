Richmond, Va., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia529, the state’s tax-advantaged education savings plan, today announced an extended participation deadline for its 2020 Reading Makes Cents online reading challenge to engage more of the thousands of K-5 students across Virginia currently learning at home.

Parents now have until May 1, 2020, to participate in the free, online reading and financial literacy program at readingmakescents.com and be entered for a chance to win one of 14 Invest529 savings account worth $529 each.

“Valuable life lessons can always be found within the pages of a good book, and we hope to inspire families with award-winning books during Financial Literacy Month, while also promoting student academic achievement and supporting the bright futures that await these kids on the other side of this disrupted academic year,” said Virginia529 CEO Mary Morris.

“We are proud to offer Reading Makes Cents as a resource to encourage parents and their children to continue learning about important basic finance topics during this challenging study-at-home spring – and many of the books on the list are available FREE at OpenLibrary.org.”

Virginia529 created Reading Makes Cents to introduce basic financial concepts to K-5 students through the library programs at elementary schools across Virginia. The program teaches a multitude of financial and SOL concepts through a selection of engaging books, lesson plans and fun activities provided to Virginia schools. Concepts covered include goods and services, bartering, money, savings, capital resources, natural resources, jobs, opportunity cost, and scarcity.

This is the 6th year Virginia529 has partnered with the Virginia Council for Economic Education to run the program. Reading Makes Cents has more than 3,000 students participate each year and Virginia529 has donated more than 5,000 free books to elementary schools across Virginia and awarded more than $40,000 worth of Invest529 savings accounts.

To participate in this year’s Reading Makes Cents challenge individually, visit readingmakescents.com, complete the reading log found online, and submit it by May 1, 2020. Official terms and conditions are found at readingmakescents.com.

Learn more about Invest529 and sign up for a webinar at https://www.virginia529.com/resources/tutorials/.

