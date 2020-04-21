GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced the appointment of Dr. Karen L. Smith, M.D., Ph.D. as chief medical officer with responsibility for leading and further establishing Emergent’s global integrated capability in clinical development, medical affairs, and regulatory affairs. Dr. Smith and her teams will work in partnership with the business units to advance the company’s portfolio of products in development. She will be a member of the executive management team reporting to the president and chief executive officer.



Robert G. Kramer Sr., president and chief executive officer at Emergent BioSolutions, stated, “On behalf of the management team, I am pleased to welcome Karen to Emergent. Karen’s broad experience and in-depth knowledge in diverse therapeutic areas complement Emergent’s business unit structure with our wide range of products and programs in various stages of development. I believe Karen’s leadership will enhance our strategic direction and operational effectiveness, and most importantly, increase our potential impact on the lives of patients across the globe.”

“I am proud to be joining a company whose simple mission – to protect and enhance life – seeks to address such complex public health issues that have a profound effect on human life,” said Dr. Smith. “I look forward to working together with the dedicated Emergent team whose actions are centered on delivering peace of mind through our products and services and in partnership with governments, healthcare providers, academia, non-government organizations, and others.”

Dr. Smith has previously served as chief medical officer for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and has held senior executive positions at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including Allergan, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and most recently as president and CEO of Medeor Therapeutics, Inc. Her experience covers several therapeutic areas such as oncology, rare disease, cardiology, dermatology, and neuroscience; and includes a successful track record of acquisitions, divestitures, and partnership deals. Dr. Smith currently serves as a director for Acceleron Pharmaceuticals, Antares Pharma, and Sangamo Therapeutics. Dr. Smith holds an M.D. in Cardiology, a Ph.D. in Molecular Oncology, an MBA, and a Master’s in Law.

