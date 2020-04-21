Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis and CBD: U.S. Retail Market Trends and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Against a backdrop of market trends supporting continued growth, U.S. retail sales of cannabis and CBD products rose 24% in 2019. Even while the state-by-state regulatory landscape impedes activity, cannabis retail dispensaries are growing significantly by the month, fueling gains among multi-state operators with growing geographical footprints and increasingly sophisticated retail and product branding. Taking a step further, already, while major players stay in the sidelines awaiting additional regulatory clarity, food and beverage innovation abounds among smaller, independent retailers and product marketers.



This report provides up-to-date insights on the quickly evolving cannabis landscape, with a focus on multi-state cannabis dispensary operators and food and beverage introductions.



Cannabis dispensaries are the retailer's cannabis consumers know most, and their products are the first line of attack in building awareness and education. Stepping into this quickly evolving space are multi-state operators keen to build share. The report profiles the competitive and brand strategies of eight multi-state operators - Acreage Holdings, Cresco Labs, Curaleaf Holdings, Harvest Health and Recreation, Green Thumb Industries, iAnthus, MedMen, and Trulieve - as well as leading CBD product marketer Charlotte's Web Holdings.



Cannabis and CBD-infused food and beverages are just gaining traction. Via store visits and product tastings, this report provides a glimpse at CBD-infused food and beverage product trends. It also draws from product innovation and launches north of the border, where large multi-national players have begun entering the market.



This report analyzes cannabis and cannabis-related retail trends and opportunities in the U.S., with a focus on multi-state cannabis dispensary operators and food and beverage introductions, as well as market trends by state that highlight cannabis usage, regulatory, and dispensary location growth trends. The report also includes a 2019 cannabis market size by product delivery format, as well as detailed analysis of cannabis-related legal and regulatory trends at the federal and state levels.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Report Scope

Report Summary

Market Size

Regulatory Landscape

Market Trends by State

Cannabis and CBD Food and Beverage Trends

Cannabis and CBD Retailers

Use Trends

Market Size

Sales of Retail Products Containing Cannabis

Cannabis Sales by Delivery Format

Regulatory Landscape

National Legal Overview

Industrial Hemp

State-Level Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Laws

Medical Marijuana

Recreational Marijuana

Regulation in the Pipeline

Market Trends by State

Cannabis and CBD Food & Beverage Trends

Food & Beverage Applications Increasingly Common

Canada CBD-Infused Beverage Product Innovation

Tilray and AB InBev

HEXO and Molson Coors

Canopy Growth and Constellation Brands

U.S. CBD-Infused Food and Beverage: Store Visit and Tasting Notes

Cannabis and CBD Retailers

Multi-State Operators

MSO Footprint: Nascent Growth

Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Cresco Labs

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Harvest Health and Recreation

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

iAnthus

MedMen

Trulieve

Use Trends

Attitudes Toward Legalization

Use by State

Appendix

Cannabis Applications

Definitions

