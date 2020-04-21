GREENVILLE, S.C., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (“United”) today reported first quarter financial results, with solid year-over-year loan and deposit growth. United delivered net income of $31.9 million, pre-tax pre-provision income of $62.9 million, and built its allowance for credit losses with a $22.2 million provision for credit losses given the uncertain environment. Diluted earnings per share were $0.40, a decrease of $0.15 or 27% from a year ago. Excluding merger-related and other charges, diluted operating earnings per share were $0.41, also down 27% from last year. United’s return on assets (“ROA”) was 0.99% and its return on common equity was 7.9% for the quarter. On an operating basis, United’s ROA was 1.01% and its return on tangible common equity was 10.6%.



Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “While I am pleased to report a solid quarter in a difficult environment, I am most proud of how our employees are delivering for our customers during this public health crisis. We consider ourselves ‘Financial First Responders’ and feel privileged to take care of our customers in this time of significant stress. Among other things, we were able to help support our small business clients who have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19 by offering loan deferrals as needed, and by participating in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). As one of the largest Preferred SBA lenders in the Southeast, we mobilized our existing SBA team, as well as hundreds of additional United bankers to process applications as quickly as possible. As a result, our team was able to successfully process applications totaling more than $960 million and reserve funding for 6,918 small businesses as of April 16, 2020.

Harton continued, “We are focused on the safety of employees and customers, with 54% of our non-branch employees working from home, and all branches operating a drive-through only model with lobbies available by appointment. The investments we have made in our digital delivery channels are paying off with increased online account openings as well as increased web traffic, and digital and social engagement. Looking forward, based on much of what we are learning now, we have the potential to be even stronger with greater innovation and business growth opportunities.”

This quarter saw record core transaction growth with loans growing at a 6% annualized rate and total deposits up by 5% on an annualized basis. Increased purchased loan accretion drove United’s net interest margin 14 basis points higher in the quarter. Excluding purchased loan accretion, the net interest margin was down just 1 basis point. Total deposits were up $138 million over last quarter, with core transaction deposits up $238 million, or 13% annualized. This was mainly driven by demand deposit growth of $165 million.

Mr. Harton concluded, “I am also tremendously proud that for 2020, Forbes recognized United for the seventh consecutive year on its list of the 100 Best Banks in America. Additionally, this quarter United received the 2019 Greenwich Excellence Award for overall satisfaction in Middle Market Banking in the South, and Small Business Banking Excellence Awards for both overall satisfaction and cash management in the South. These honors are remarkable and are only achieved through the dedication of our bankers to build a company where great people can build fulfilling careers through helping our customers reach their financial goals.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

EPS decreased by 27% as compared to last year on both a GAAP and operating basis

Return on assets of 0.99%, or 1.01% excluding merger-related and other charges

Pre-tax pre-provision return on assets of 1.95%, or 1.98%, excluding merger-related charges

Return on common equity of 7.9%

Return on tangible common equity of 10.6%, excluding merger-related and other charges

United adopted the CECL model in 1Q; the uncertain economic outlook necessitated a provision for credit losses of $22.2 million

Loan production of $919 million compared to $782 million in Q1 2019

Loan growth of 6% for the quarter on an annualized basis

Core transaction deposits were up $238 million or 13% annualized, mainly driven by demand deposit growth of $165 million during the quarter

Net interest margin of 4.07% was up 14 basis points compared to the fourth quarter, and down 3 basis points from a year ago



Mortgage rate locks of $801 million, exceeding our previous quarterly record by 58%, and compared to $312 million a year ago



Noninterest income was down $4.4 million on a linked quarter basis, as record mortgage rate locks and production were more than offset by a larger negative mortgage servicing rights mark-to-market



Efficiency ratio of 56.15%, or 55.59% excluding merger-related and other charges



Net charge-offs of $8.1 million, or 37 basis points as a percent of average loans, up 19 basis points from last quarter mainly due to a single commercial loan default totaling $6.4 million



Nonperforming assets of 0.28% of total assets, which is flat compared to December 31, 2019



Repurchased 826,482 shares at an average price of $25.14 in the quarter



UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Selected Financial Information 2020 2019 First Quarter 2020 - 2019 Change (in thousands, except per share data) First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue $ 136,547 $ 136,419 $ 140,615 $ 139,156 $ 136,516 Interest expense 17,941 19,781 21,277 21,372 20,882 Net interest revenue 118,606 116,638 119,338 117,784 115,634 3 % Provision for credit losses 22,191 3,500 3,100 3,250 3,300 Noninterest income 25,814 30,183 29,031 24,531 20,968 23 Total revenue 122,229 143,321 145,269 139,065 133,302 (8 ) Expenses 81,538 81,424 82,924 81,813 76,084 7 Income before income tax expense 40,691 61,897 62,345 57,252 57,218 (29 ) Income tax expense 8,807 12,885 13,983 13,167 12,956 (32 ) Net income 31,884 49,012 48,362 44,085 44,262 (28 ) Merger-related and other charges 808 (74 ) 2,605 4,087 739 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (182 ) 17 (600 ) (940 ) (172 ) Net income - operating (1) $ 32,510 $ 48,955 $ 50,367 $ 47,232 $ 44,829 (27 ) Pre-tax pre-provision income (5) $ 62,882 $ 65,397 $ 65,445 $ 60,502 $ 60,518 4 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Diluted net income - GAAP $ 0.40 $ 0.61 $ 0.60 $ 0.55 $ 0.55 (27 ) Diluted net income - operating (1) 0.41 0.61 0.63 0.59 0.56 (27 ) Cash dividends declared 0.18 0.18 0.17 0.17 0.16 13 Book value 20.80 20.53 20.16 19.65 18.93 10 Tangible book value (3) 16.52 16.28 15.90 15.38 14.93 11 Key performance ratios: Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4) 7.85 % 12.07 % 12.16 % 11.45 % 11.85 % Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4) 8.01 12.06 12.67 12.27 12.00 Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4) 10.57 15.49 16.38 15.88 15.46 Return on assets - GAAP (4) 0.99 1.50 1.51 1.40 1.44 Return on assets - operating (1)(4) 1.01 1.50 1.58 1.50 1.45 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision (4)(5) 1.95 2.00 2.05 1.92 1.96 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges (1)(4)(5) 1.98 2.00 2.13 2.05 1.99 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4) 4.07 3.93 4.12 4.12 4.10 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 56.15 54.87 55.64 57.28 55.32 Efficiency ratio - operating (1) 55.59 54.92 53.90 54.42 54.78 Equity to total assets 12.54 12.66 12.53 12.25 12.06 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 10.22 10.32 10.16 9.86 9.76 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans $ 36,208 $ 35,341 $ 30,832 $ 26,597 $ 23,624 53 Foreclosed properties 475 476 102 75 1,127 (58 ) Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") 36,683 35,817 30,934 26,672 24,751 48 Allowance for credit losses - loans 81,905 62,089 62,514 62,204 61,642 33 Net charge-offs 8,114 3,925 2,723 2,438 3,130 159 Allowance for credit losses to loans 0.92 % 0.70 % 0.70 % 0.70 % 0.73 % Net charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.37 0.18 0.12 0.11 0.15 NPAs to loans and foreclosed properties 0.41 0.41 0.35 0.30 0.29 NPAs to total assets 0.28 0.28 0.24 0.21 0.20 AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions) Loans $ 8,829 $ 8,890 $ 8,836 $ 8,670 $ 8,430 5 Investment securities 2,520 2,486 2,550 2,674 2,883 (13 ) Earning assets 11,798 11,832 11,568 11,534 11,498 3 Total assets 12,944 12,946 12,681 12,608 12,509 3 Deposits 10,915 10,924 10,531 10,493 10,361 5 Shareholders’ equity 1,653 1,623 1,588 1,531 1,478 12 Common shares - basic (thousands) 79,340 79,659 79,663 79,673 79,807 (1 ) Common shares - diluted (thousands) 79,446 79,669 79,667 79,678 79,813 — AT PERIOD END ($ in millions) Loans $ 8,935 $ 8,813 $ 8,903 $ 8,838 $ 8,493 5 Investment securities 2,540 2,559 2,515 2,620 2,720 (7 ) Total assets 13,086 12,916 12,809 12,779 12,506 5 Deposits 11,035 10,897 10,757 10,591 10,534 5 Shareholders’ equity 1,641 1,636 1,605 1,566 1,508 9 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 78,284 79,014 78,974 79,075 79,035 (1 )

(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges which includes termination of pension plan in the third quarter of 2019, executive retirement charges in the second quarter of 2019 and amortization of certain executive change of control benefits. (2) Net income divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation Selected Financial Information 2020 2019 (in thousands, except per share data) First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Expense reconciliation Expenses (GAAP) $ 81,538 $ 81,424 $ 82,924 $ 81,813 $ 76,084 Merger-related and other charges (808 ) 74 (2,605 ) (4,087 ) (739 ) Expenses - operating $ 80,730 $ 81,498 $ 80,319 $ 77,726 $ 75,345 Net income to operating income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 31,884 $ 49,012 $ 48,362 $ 44,085 $ 44,262 Merger-related and other charges 808 (74 ) 2,605 4,087 739 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (182 ) 17 (600 ) (940 ) (172 ) Net income - operating $ 32,510 $ 48,955 $ 50,367 $ 47,232 $ 44,829 Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 31,884 $ 49,012 $ 48,362 $ 44,085 $ 44,262 Income tax expense 8,807 12,885 13,983 13,167 12,956 Provision for credit losses 22,191 3,500 3,100 3,250 3,300 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 62,882 $ 65,397 $ 65,445 $ 60,502 $ 60,518 Diluted income per common share reconciliation Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $ 0.40 $ 0.61 $ 0.60 $ 0.55 $ 0.55 Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.01 — 0.03 0.04 0.01 Diluted income per common share - operating $ 0.41 $ 0.61 $ 0.63 $ 0.59 $ 0.56 Book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 20.80 $ 20.53 $ 20.16 $ 19.65 $ 18.93 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (4.28 ) (4.25 ) (4.26 ) (4.27 ) (4.00 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 16.52 $ 16.28 $ 15.90 $ 15.38 $ 14.93 Return on tangible common equity reconciliation Return on common equity (GAAP) 7.85 % 12.07 % 12.16 % 11.45 % 11.85 % Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.16 (0.01 ) 0.51 0.82 0.15 Return on common equity - operating 8.01 12.06 12.67 12.27 12.00 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 2.56 3.43 3.71 3.61 3.46 Return on tangible common equity - operating 10.57 % 15.49 % 16.38 % 15.88 % 15.46 % Return on assets reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 0.99 % 1.50 % 1.51 % 1.40 % 1.44 % Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.02 — 0.07 0.10 0.01 Return on assets - operating 1.01 % 1.50 % 1.58 % 1.50 % 1.45 % Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 0.99 % 1.50 % 1.51 % 1.40 % 1.44 % Income tax expense 0.27 0.39 0.44 0.42 0.41 Provision for credit losses 0.69 0.11 0.10 0.10 0.11 Return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision 1.95 2.00 2.05 1.92 1.96 Merger-related and other charges 0.03 — 0.08 0.13 0.03 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges 1.98 % 2.00 % 2.13 % 2.05 % 1.99 % Efficiency ratio reconciliation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 56.15 % 54.87 % 55.64 % 57.28 % 55.32 % Merger-related and other charges (0.56 ) 0.05 (1.74 ) (2.86 ) (0.54 ) Efficiency ratio - operating 55.59 % 54.92 % 53.90 % 54.42 % 54.78 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Equity to total assets (GAAP) 12.54 % 12.66 % 12.53 % 12.25 % 12.06 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (2.32 ) (2.34 ) (2.37 ) (2.39 ) (2.30 ) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.22 % 10.32 % 10.16 % 9.86 % 9.76 %





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End 2020 2019 Linked Quarter Change Year over Year Change (in millions) First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 1,703 $ 1,720 $ 1,692 $ 1,658 $ 1,620 $ (17 ) $ 83 Income producing commercial RE 2,065 2,008 1,934 1,939 1,867 57 198 Commercial & industrial 1,310 1,221 1,271 1,299 1,284 89 26 Commercial construction 959 976 1,001 983 866 (17 ) 93 Equipment financing 761 745 729 674 606 16 155 Total commercial 6,798 6,670 6,627 6,553 6,243 128 555 Residential mortgage 1,128 1,118 1,121 1,108 1,064 10 64 Home equity lines of credit 668 661 669 675 684 7 (16 ) Residential construction 216 236 229 219 200 (20 ) 16 Consumer 125 128 257 283 302 (3 ) (177 ) Total loans $ 8,935 $ 8,813 $ 8,903 $ 8,838 $ 8,493 $ 122 $ 442 LOANS BY MARKET North Georgia $ 958 $ 967 $ 1,002 $ 1,002 $ 970 (9 ) (12 ) Atlanta 1,820 1,762 1,740 1,745 1,524 58 296 North Carolina 1,124 1,156 1,117 1,084 1,074 (32 ) 50 Coastal Georgia 604 631 611 604 603 (27 ) 1 Gainesville 235 246 246 244 243 (11 ) (8 ) East Tennessee 425 421 435 446 458 4 (33 ) South Carolina 1,774 1,708 1,705 1,674 1,674 66 100 Commercial Banking Solutions 1,995 1,922 1,916 1,884 1,766 73 229 Indirect auto — — 131 155 181 — (181 ) Total loans $ 8,935 $ 8,813 $ 8,903 $ 8,838 $ 8,493 $ 122 $ 442





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Credit Quality 2020 2019 (in thousands) First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter NONACCRUAL LOANS Owner occupied RE $ 10,405 $ 10,544 $ 8,430 Income producing RE 2,235 1,996 2,030 Commercial & industrial 3,169 2,545 2,625 Commercial construction 1,724 2,277 1,894 Equipment financing 2,439 3,141 1,974 Total commercial 19,972 20,503 16,953 Residential mortgage 12,458 10,567 9,475 Home equity lines of credit 3,010 3,173 3,065 Residential construction 540 939 597 Consumer 228 159 742 Total $ 36,208 $ 35,341 $ 30,832





2020 2019 First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter (in thousands) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) NET CHARGE-OFFS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied RE $ (1,028 ) (0.24 )% $ (208 ) (0.05 )% $ (39 ) (0.01 )% Income producing RE 270 0.05 95 0.02 431 0.09 Commercial & industrial 7,185 2.30 1,809 0.58 691 0.21 Commercial construction (141 ) (0.06 ) (140 ) (0.06 ) (247 ) (0.10 ) Equipment financing 1,507 0.81 1,550 0.84 1,174 0.67 Total commercial 7,793 0.47 3,106 0.19 2,010 0.12 Residential mortgage 9 — 89 0.03 158 0.06 Home equity lines of credit (83 ) (0.05 ) 198 0.12 83 0.05 Residential construction (12 ) (0.02 ) (24 ) (0.04 ) (5 ) (0.01 ) Consumer 407 1.30 556 0.90 477 0.70 Total $ 8,114 0.37 $ 3,925 0.18 $ 2,723 0.12 (1) Annualized.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 155,008 $ 125,844 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 365,494 389,362 Cash and cash equivalents 520,502 515,206 Debt securities available for sale 2,249,876 2,274,581 Debt securities held to maturity (fair value $301,595 and $287,904) 290,404 283,533 Loans held for sale at fair value 89,959 58,484 Loans and leases held for investment 8,935,424 8,812,553 Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (81,905 ) (62,089 ) Loans and leases, net 8,853,519 8,750,464 Premises and equipment, net 214,744 215,976 Bank owned life insurance 200,778 202,664 Accrued interest receivable 31,570 32,660 Net deferred tax asset 30,715 34,059 Derivative financial instruments 82,668 35,007 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 341,207 342,247 Other assets 179,924 171,135 Total assets $ 13,085,866 $ 12,916,016 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 3,624,806 $ 3,477,979 NOW and interest-bearing demand 2,391,976 2,461,895 Money market 2,277,052 2,230,628 Savings 732,209 706,467 Time 1,840,767 1,859,574 Brokered 168,116 160,701 Total deposits 11,034,926 10,897,244 Long-term debt 212,849 212,664 Derivative financial instruments 27,349 15,516 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 170,130 154,900 Total liabilities 11,445,254 11,280,324 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $1 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized;

78,283,544 and 79,013,729 shares issued and outstanding 78,284 79,014 Common stock issuable; 591,053 and 664,640 shares 10,534 11,491 Capital surplus 1,478,719 1,496,641 Retained earnings 54,206 40,152 Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,869 8,394 Total shareholders' equity 1,640,612 1,635,692 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,085,866 $ 12,916,016







UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 Interest revenue: Loans, including fees $ 118,063 $ 115,259 Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,523 and $1,169 17,394 20,818 Deposits in banks and short-term investments 1,090 439 Total interest revenue 136,547 136,516 Interest expense: Deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand 2,978 3,609 Money market 4,531 4,132 Savings 35 32 Time 7,531 8,184 Deposits 15,075 15,957 Short-term borrowings 1 161 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1 1,422 Long-term debt 2,864 3,342 Total interest expense 17,941 20,882 Net interest revenue 118,606 115,634 Provision for credit losses 22,191 3,300 Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 96,415 112,334 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 8,638 8,453 Mortgage loan gains and other related fees 8,310 3,748 Brokerage fees 1,640 1,337 Gains from sales of other loans, net 1,674 1,303 Securities losses, net — (267 ) Other 5,552 6,394 Total noninterest income 25,814 20,968 Total revenue 122,229 133,302 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 51,358 47,503 Communications and equipment 5,946 5,788 Occupancy 5,714 5,584 Advertising and public relations 1,274 1,286 Postage, printing and supplies 1,670 1,586 Professional fees 4,097 3,161 Lending and loan servicing expense 2,293 2,334 Outside services - electronic banking 1,832 1,609 FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges 1,484 1,710 Amortization of intangibles 1,040 1,293 Merger-related and other charges 808 546 Other 4,022 3,684 Total noninterest expenses 81,538 76,084 Net income before income taxes 40,691 57,218 Income tax expense 8,807 12,956 Net income $ 31,884 $ 44,262 Net income available to common shareholders $ 31,641 $ 43,947 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.55 Diluted 0.40 0.55 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 79,340 79,807 Diluted 79,446 79,813







Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 8,828,880 $ 117,796 5.37 % $ 8,429,976 $ 115,347 5.55 % Taxable securities (3) 2,357,635 15,871 2.69 2,712,995 19,649 2.90 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 162,253 2,045 5.04 169,702 1,570 3.70 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 448,775 1,632 1.46 185,623 618 1.33 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 11,797,543 137,344 4.68 11,498,296 137,184 4.83 Noninterest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (69,777 ) (61,784 ) Cash and due from banks 128,254 123,801 Premises and equipment 219,243 216,611 Other assets (3) 868,452 731,628 Total assets $ 12,943,715 $ 12,508,552 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 2,412,733 2,978 0.50 $ 2,286,619 3,609 0.64 Money market 2,340,723 4,531 0.78 2,098,052 4,132 0.80 Savings 712,110 35 0.02 672,197 32 0.02 Time 1,841,552 7,250 1.58 1,627,584 5,336 1.33 Brokered time deposits 80,821 281 1.40 482,048 2,848 2.40 Total interest-bearing deposits 7,387,939 15,075 0.82 7,166,500 15,957 0.90 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 396 1 1.02 21,549 161 3.03 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 165 1 2.44 223,945 1,422 2.58 Long-term debt 212,762 2,864 5.41 261,971 3,342 5.17 Total borrowed funds 213,323 2,866 5.40 507,465 4,925 3.94 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,601,262 17,941 0.95 7,673,965 20,882 1.10 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,527,385 3,194,401 Other liabilities 162,187 162,213 Total liabilities 11,290,834 11,030,579 Shareholders' equity 1,652,881 1,477,973 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,943,715 $ 12,508,552 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 119,403 $ 116,302 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 3.73 % 3.73 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 4.07 % 4.10 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized gains of $52.9 million in 2020 and unrealized losses of $25.9 million in 2019 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

