Phoenix, Arizona, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- No Borders, Inc. (OTC Markets: NBDR) is pleased to announce the Company has hired Turner, Stone & Company, L.L.P. of Dallas, Texas, a PCAOB Qualified Auditor to audit the past two years of the Company’s financials.



About Turner, Stone & Company, LLP:

"Turner, Stone & Company, L.L.P. began on August 1, 1995, when Edward L. Turner and the accounting practice of Turner & Company, P.C. joined together with John L. Stone in partnership to practice public accounting.

Since inception, the firm has grown to its present size, as of five partners and twenty staff accountants and two administrative persons.

Turner, Stone & Company, L.L.P. is a registered firm with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), a member firm of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and its Employee Benefit Plans and Government Audit Quality Centers, and a member firm of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. In addition, the firm is a member of INAA, an international association of independent accounting firms."

Joseph Snyder, CEO of No Borders, Inc., said, “As previously stated in multiple NBDR Shareholder Update Videos on the Company YouTube channel, we have been evaluating all options for the future of the Company and have decided to begin the work on two years of PCAOB audits while we evaluate the possible strategies for upgrading our position in the public markets. We believe this will help reassure shareholders of the accuracy of our revenues and assets, increase transparency, build greater confidence, and help us accomplish our long-term value-building goals.”

“We believe Turner, Stone & Co. is the right PCAOB partner for our Company at this time and that this is a significant move in the right direction to showcase our commitment on trying to make the best overall business and financial decisions to help create long-term value for our shareholders,” said Cynthia Tanabe, CFO of No Borders, Inc.

About No Borders, Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR ) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through technological superiority and Intellectual Property ownership across its portfolio of assets. The Company’s portfolio of businesses include:

No Borders Naturals Inc., a purveyor of health and wellness products for active consumers and their pets. ( www.NoBordersNaturals.com )

) No Borders Labs Inc., which provides leading-edge tech tools to NBDR internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security and transparency ( www.NoBordersLabs.com ).

). www.CBDLabChain.com a powerful, Patent Pending tool to demonstrate in an unbiased and unchangeable way a clear sense of security to consumers of CBD products by recording Certificate Of Authority (COA) on a blockchain technology platform.

a powerful, Patent Pending tool to demonstrate in an unbiased and unchangeable way a clear sense of security to consumers of CBD products by recording Certificate Of Authority (COA) on a blockchain technology platform. No Borders Dental Resources Inc., a provider of equipment and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the U.S. through the trade name MediDent Supplies ( www.MediDentSupplies.com ).

No Borders is headquartered in Arizona. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.NBDR.co .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Joseph Snyder

Chief Executive Officer and Director

18716 E. Old Beau Trail

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

(760) 582-5115

contact@nbdr.co

Source: No Borders Inc. (NBDR)

OTC: NBDR

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on No Borders, Inc., current expectations and projections regarding future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to No Borders, Inc.'s anticipated new developments, business prospects, financial performance, strategies and similar matters. No Borders, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law. No Borders, Inc. may be referred to as “No Borders” “NBDR” and/or “The Company” within any documents and releases.