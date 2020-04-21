OMER, Israel, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (“Medigus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MDGS) (TASE: MDGS), a medical device company developing minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and an innovator in direct visualization technology, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 and reported that the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F, containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 21, 2020.
For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported IFRS loss of $14,178,000 and non-IFRS loss of $3,963,000.
Recent Highlights:
Financial Results:
|Year ended
December 31,
|(thousands of U.S. dollars)
|2019
|2018
|IFRS Results
|Loss for the year
|$
|(14,178
|)
|$
|(6,598
|)
|Non-IFRS Results
|Loss for the year
|$
|(3,963
|)
|$
|(6,589
|)
Balance Sheet Highlights:
A reconciliation between IFRS equity results and non-IFRS equity results is provided bellow, following the financial statements presented as part of this release.
Use of Non-IFRS Financial Results
In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, this press release contains non-IFRS financial measures of net loss for the periods presented that exclude the effect of share-based compensation expenses, non-cash listing expenses and the revaluation of warrants at fair value. The Company’s management believes the non-IFRS financial information provided in this release is useful to investors’ understanding and assessment of the Company’s ongoing operations. Management also uses both IFRS and non-IFRS information in evaluating and operating its business internally, and as such, deemed it important to provide this information to the investors. The non-IFRS financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS, and the financial results calculated in accordance with IFRS and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures provided in the financial statement tables herein.
The Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F is available through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov) as well as via the Medigus website (www.medigus.com). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request to the Company.
About Medigus
Medigus is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the TASE (Tel Aviv Stock Exchange). To learn more about the Company’s advanced technology, please visit www.medigus.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that are “Forward-Looking Statements,” which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions and expectations of the Company’s management and its knowledge of the relevant market. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” “contemplate” and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements represent Medigus’ expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. By their nature, Forward-Looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause future results of the company’s activity to differ significantly from the content and implications of such statements. Other risk factors affecting the Company are discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Neither the Company nor its shareholders, officers and employees, shall be liable for any action and the results of any action taken by any person based on the information contained herein, including without limitation the purchase or sale of Company securities. Nothing in this press release should be deemed to be medical or other advice of any kind.
Contact (for media only)
Tatiana Yosef
Chief Financial Officer
+972-8-6466-880
ir@medigus.com
MEDIGUS LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|USD in thousands
|Assets
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|7,036
|10,625
|Short-term deposit
|-
|-
|Accounts receivables – trade
|22
|24
|Inventory
|900
|81
|Other current assets
|321
|404
|8,279
|11,134
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|Inventory
|-
|-
|Property and equipment, net
|137
|105
|Right-of-use assets, net
|153
|-
|Investments accounted for using the equity method
|1,149
|-
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|3,616
|-
|5,055
|105
|TOTAL ASSETS
|13,334
|11,239
MEDIGUS LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|USD in thousands
|Liabilities and equity
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payables - trade
|75
|190
|Lease liabilities
|119
|-
|Warrants at fair value
|1,459
|1,601
|Contract liability
|502
|231
|Accrued compensation expenses
|607
|588
|Other current liabilities
|603
|353
|3,365
|2,963
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Lease liabilities
|33
|-
|Contract liability
|1,800
|118
|Retirement benefit obligation, net
|5
|79
|1,838
|197
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|5,203
|3,160
|EQUITY:
|Share capital – ordinary shares of NIS 1.00 par value
|22,802
|20,924
|Share premium
|47,873
|48,942
|Other capital reserves
|12,492
|692
|Warrants
|197
|-
|Accumulated deficit
|(76,657
|)
|(62,479
|)
|Equity attributable to owners of Medigus Ltd.
|6,707
|8,079
|Non-controlling interests
|1,424
|-
|8,131
|8,079
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|13,334
|11,239
MEDIGUS LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|USD in thousands
|REVENUES:
|PRODUCTS
|188
|219
|SERVICES
|85
|217
|273
|436
|COST OF REVENUES:
|PRODUCTS
|370
|164
|SERVICES
|85
|115
|INVENTORY IMPAIRMENT
|-
|328
|455
|607
|GROSS LOSS
|(182
|)
|(171
|)
|RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES
|609
|1,809
|SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES
|326
|1,354
|GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
|3,081
|3,338
|NET CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS
|92
|-
|SHARE OF NET LOSS OF ASSOCIATE ACCOUNTED FOR USING THE EQUITY METHOD
|(216
|)
|-
|LISTING EXPENSE
|(10,098
|)
|-
|OPERATING LOSS
|(14,420
|)
|(6,672
|)
|CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE OF WARRANTS ISSUED TO INVESTORS
|142
|148
|FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES) IN RESPECT OF DEPOSITS, BANK COMMISSIONS AND EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES, NET
|99
|(54
|)
|FINANCING INCOME (EXPENSES), NET
|241
|94
|LOSS BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME
|(14,179
|)
|(6,578
|)
|TAXES BENEFIT (TAXES ON INCOME)
|1
|(20
|)
|LOSS FOR THE YEAR
|(14,178
|)
|(6,598
|)
MEDIGUS LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|For the year ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|USD in thousands
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|CASH FLOWS USED IN OPERATIONS (see Appendix)
|(2,757
|)
|(4,253
|)
|Interest received
|75
|42
|Interest paid
|(5
|)
|-
|Income tax paid
|(8
|)
|(11
|)
|Net cash flow used in operating activities
|(2,695
|)
|(4,222
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Payments for purchase of property and equipment
|(62
|)
|(11
|)
|Payment for acquisition of associate and financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|(4,057
|)
|-
|Investment in short-term deposits
|-
|-
|Withdrawal of short-term deposits
|-
|3,498
|Net cash flow generated from (used in) investing activities
|(4,119
|)
|3,487
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Transaction with non-controlling interest
|3,202
|-
|Principal elements of lease liability
|(46
|)
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants and from exercise of warrants, net of issuances costs
|-
|8,634
|Net cash flow generated from financing activities
|3,156
|8,634
|INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(3,658
|)
|7,899
|BALANCE OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF YEAR
|10,625
|2,828
|GAINS (LOSSES) FROM EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|69
|(102
|)
|BALANCE OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR
|7,036
|10,625
MEDIGUS LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
APPENDIX TO THE STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS:
|For the year ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|USD in thousands
|NET CASH USED IN OPERATIONS:
|Loss for the year before taxes on income
|(14,179
|)
|(6,578
|)
|Adjustment in respect of:
|Depreciation
|75
|42
|Net change in the fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|(92
|)
|-
|Changes in fair value of warrants issued to investors
|(142
|)
|(148
|)
|Loss (gain) from exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents
|(69
|)
|102
|Share of losses of associate company
|216
|-
|Retirement benefit obligation, net
|(74
|)
|14
|Interest expenses
|5
|-
|Inventory impairment
|-
|328
|Issuance expenses which were attributed to the warrants classified as a financial liability and charged directly to profit or loss
|-
|1,565
|Listing expenses
|10,098
|Revaluation of and exchange differences on short-term deposits
|-
|-
|Interest received
|(75
|)
|(42
|)
|Stock-based compensation in connection with options granted to employees and service providers
|259
|157
|CHANGES IN OPERATING ASSET AND LIABILITY ITEMS:
|Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable - trade
|2
|(6
|)
|Decrease (increase) in other current assets
|83
|(101
|)
|Increase (decrease) in accounts payables - trade
|(115
|)
|-
|Increase (decrease) in accrued compensation expenses
|29
|73
|Increase (decrease) in contract liability
|1,953
|170
|Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities
|88
|153
|Decrease (increase) in inventory
|(819
|)
|18
|NET CASH USED IN OPERATIONS
|(2,757
|)
|(4,253
|)
MEDIGUS LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATION OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS EQUITY
U.S. dollars in thousands
|As of
December 31,
2019
|As of
December 31,
2018
|IFRS equity
|8,131
|8,079
|Revaluation of warrants at fair value
|(142
|)
|(148
|)
|Listing expenses
|10,098
|-
|Non-IFRS equity
|18,087
|7,931
MEDIGUS LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATION OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands
|Year ended
December 31
|2019
|2018
|IFRS operating loss
|(14,420
|)
|(6,672
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|259
|157
|Listing expenses
|10,098
|-
|Non-IFRS operating loss
|(4,063
|)
|(6,515
|)
|IFRS Financing income, net
|241
|94
|Revaluation of warrants at fair value
|(142
|)
|(148
|)
|Non-IFRS Financing income (expenses), net
|99
|(54
|)
|IFRS loss for the year
|(14,178
|)
|(6,598
|)
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|259
|157
|Listing expenses
|10,098
|-
|Revaluation of warrants at fair value
|(142
|)
|(148
|)
|Non-IFRS net loss
|(3,963
|)
|(6,589
|)
Medigus Ltd
image_001.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: