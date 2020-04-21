OMER, Israel, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (“Medigus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MDGS) (TASE: MDGS), a medical device company developing minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and an innovator in direct visualization technology, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 and reported that the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F, containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 21, 2020.



For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported IFRS loss of $14,178,000 and non-IFRS loss of $3,963,000.

Recent Highlights:

﻿In June 3, 2019, the Company announced the signing of a $3,000,000 agreement with Golden Grand for the know-how licensing and sale of goods for Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler (MUSE™) system in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao. On June 19, 2019, the Company signed an agreement with Algomizer Ltd. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Linkury Ltd. for an investment of approximately $5 million in the Algomizer group. The investment was subject to certain pre-conditions, which were met at September 3, 2019.





On December 30, 2019 the Company consummated a securities exchange agreement with Intellisense Solutions Inc., a Nevada corporation (Intellisense), and as a result the Company assigned, transferred and delivered 100% of its holdings in ScoutCam to Intellisense, in exchange for (i) common stock representing 60% of Intellisense’s issued and outstanding share capital as of the closing, and (ii) in the event ScoutCam achieves $33,000,000 in aggregate sales within the first three (3) years immediately following the closing, the Company will receive additional shares of Intellisense’s common stock representing 10% of its outstanding share capital as of the closing. Simultaneous with the closing, Intellisense consummated a financing transaction in the aggregate amount of $3.3 million (gross) based on a company post-money valuation of $13.3 million.





On February 18, 2020, the Company purchased 2,284,865 shares of Matomy, representing 2.32% of its issued and outstanding share capital. On March 24, 2020 the Company completed an additional purchase of 22,326,246 shares of Matomy, raising the Company’s aggregated holding in Matomy to 24.99% of Matomy’s issued and outstanding share capital.

Financial Results:

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $273,000, a decrease of 37% compared to the year ended December 31, 2018.





Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $609,000, a decrease of 66% compared to the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the decision of the Company to cease the MUSE™ operation.





Sales and marketing expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $326,000, a decrease of 76% compared to the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the decision to abandon the strategy to commercialize the MUSE™ system.





General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $3,081,000, a decrease of 8% compared to the year ended December 31, 2018.





IFRS loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $14,178,000, compared to IFRS loss of $6,598,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase is attributed mainly to a listing expense, and partially offset by the decrease in research and development expenses, decrease in sales and marketing expenses and decrease in general and administrative expenses.





Non-IFRS loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $3,963,000, compared to Non-IFRS loss of $6,589,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease is attributed mainly to the decrease in research and development expenses, decrease in sales and marketing expenses and decrease in general and administrative expenses.





Non-IFRS results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expenses, revaluation of warrants at fair value and listing expenses.

Year ended

December 31, (thousands of U.S. dollars) 2019 2018 IFRS Results Loss for the year $ (14,178 ) $ (6,598 ) Non-IFRS Results Loss for the year $ (3,963 ) $ (6,589 )

Balance Sheet Highlights:

Cash and short-term deposits as of December 31, 2019 amounted to $7 million, compared to $10.6 million as of December 31, 2018.





The investment in Algomizer group as of December 31, 2019 amounted to $4.8 million.





IFRS equity as of December 31, 2019 amounted to $8.1 million, compared to $8.1 million as of December 31, 2018.





Non-IFRS equity as of December 31, 2019 amounted to $18.1 million, compared to $7.9 million as of December 31, 2018.

A reconciliation between IFRS equity results and non-IFRS equity results is provided bellow, following the financial statements presented as part of this release.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Results

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, this press release contains non-IFRS financial measures of net loss for the periods presented that exclude the effect of share-based compensation expenses, non-cash listing expenses and the revaluation of warrants at fair value. The Company’s management believes the non-IFRS financial information provided in this release is useful to investors’ understanding and assessment of the Company’s ongoing operations. Management also uses both IFRS and non-IFRS information in evaluating and operating its business internally, and as such, deemed it important to provide this information to the investors. The non-IFRS financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS, and the financial results calculated in accordance with IFRS and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures provided in the financial statement tables herein.

The Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F is available through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov) as well as via the Medigus website (www.medigus.com). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request to the Company.

MEDIGUS LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2019 2018 USD in thousands Assets CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 7,036 10,625 Short-term deposit - - Accounts receivables – trade 22 24 Inventory 900 81 Other current assets 321 404 8,279 11,134 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Inventory - - Property and equipment, net 137 105 Right-of-use assets, net 153 - Investments accounted for using the equity method 1,149 - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 3,616 - 5,055 105 TOTAL ASSETS 13,334 11,239

MEDIGUS LTD.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2019 2018 USD in thousands Liabilities and equity CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payables - trade 75 190 Lease liabilities 119 - Warrants at fair value 1,459 1,601 Contract liability 502 231 Accrued compensation expenses 607 588 Other current liabilities 603 353 3,365 2,963 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Lease liabilities 33 - Contract liability 1,800 118 Retirement benefit obligation, net 5 79 1,838 197 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,203 3,160 EQUITY: Share capital – ordinary shares of NIS 1.00 par value 22,802 20,924 Share premium 47,873 48,942 Other capital reserves 12,492 692 Warrants 197 - Accumulated deficit (76,657 ) (62,479 ) Equity attributable to owners of Medigus Ltd. 6,707 8,079 Non-controlling interests 1,424 - 8,131 8,079 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 13,334 11,239

MEDIGUS LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 USD in thousands REVENUES: PRODUCTS 188 219 SERVICES 85 217 273 436 COST OF REVENUES: PRODUCTS 370 164 SERVICES 85 115 INVENTORY IMPAIRMENT - 328 455 607 GROSS LOSS (182 ) (171 ) RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES 609 1,809 SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES 326 1,354 GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 3,081 3,338 NET CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS 92 - SHARE OF NET LOSS OF ASSOCIATE ACCOUNTED FOR USING THE EQUITY METHOD (216 ) - LISTING EXPENSE (10,098 ) - OPERATING LOSS (14,420 ) (6,672 ) CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE OF WARRANTS ISSUED TO INVESTORS 142 148 FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES) IN RESPECT OF DEPOSITS, BANK COMMISSIONS AND EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES, NET 99 (54 ) FINANCING INCOME (EXPENSES), NET 241 94 LOSS BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME (14,179 ) (6,578 ) TAXES BENEFIT (TAXES ON INCOME) 1 (20 ) LOSS FOR THE YEAR (14,178 ) (6,598 )

MEDIGUS LTD.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the year ended

December 31, 2019 2018 USD in thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: CASH FLOWS USED IN OPERATIONS (see Appendix) (2,757 ) (4,253 ) Interest received 75 42 Interest paid (5 ) - Income tax paid (8 ) (11 ) Net cash flow used in operating activities (2,695 ) (4,222 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for purchase of property and equipment (62 ) (11 ) Payment for acquisition of associate and financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (4,057 ) - Investment in short-term deposits - - Withdrawal of short-term deposits - 3,498 Net cash flow generated from (used in) investing activities (4,119 ) 3,487 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Transaction with non-controlling interest 3,202 - Principal elements of lease liability (46 ) - Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants and from exercise of warrants, net of issuances costs - 8,634 Net cash flow generated from financing activities 3,156 8,634 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (3,658 ) 7,899 BALANCE OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF YEAR 10,625 2,828 GAINS (LOSSES) FROM EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 69 (102 ) BALANCE OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR 7,036 10,625

MEDIGUS LTD.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

APPENDIX TO THE STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS:

For the year ended

December 31, 2019 2018 USD in thousands NET CASH USED IN OPERATIONS: Loss for the year before taxes on income (14,179 ) (6,578 ) Adjustment in respect of: Depreciation 75 42 Net change in the fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (92 ) - Changes in fair value of warrants issued to investors (142 ) (148 ) Loss (gain) from exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents (69 ) 102 Share of losses of associate company 216 - Retirement benefit obligation, net (74 ) 14 Interest expenses 5 - Inventory impairment - 328 Issuance expenses which were attributed to the warrants classified as a financial liability and charged directly to profit or loss - 1,565 Listing expenses 10,098 Revaluation of and exchange differences on short-term deposits - - Interest received (75 ) (42 ) Stock-based compensation in connection with options granted to employees and service providers 259 157 CHANGES IN OPERATING ASSET AND LIABILITY ITEMS: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable - trade 2 (6 ) Decrease (increase) in other current assets 83 (101 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payables - trade (115 ) - Increase (decrease) in accrued compensation expenses 29 73 Increase (decrease) in contract liability 1,953 170 Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities 88 153 Decrease (increase) in inventory (819 ) 18 NET CASH USED IN OPERATIONS (2,757 ) (4,253 )

MEDIGUS LTD.



SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATION OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS EQUITY

U.S. dollars in thousands

As of

December 31,

2019 As of

December 31,

2018 IFRS equity 8,131 8,079 Revaluation of warrants at fair value (142 ) (148 ) Listing expenses 10,098 - Non-IFRS equity 18,087 7,931

MEDIGUS LTD.

SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATION OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands