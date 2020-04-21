EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural food products, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2020, after market close on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Management will host an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, April 24, 2020 to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q4 and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Friday, April 24, 2020

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-844-889-4326

International Dial-in: 1-412-317-9264

Canada Toll-Free: 1-866-605-3852

Conference ID: 10143018



Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through May 1, 2020. To listen, call 1-877-344-7529 within the United States or 1-412-317-0088 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 10143018.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and dinner kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company has a major presence on QVC, the largest direct to consumer marketer in the world. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com .