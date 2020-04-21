HOUSTON, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (“SAE”) (NASDAQ: SAEX, OTCQB: SXPLW) today announced the award of a new land seismic acquisition contract in Greece. The project is valued at approximately $27 million and is expected to begin as soon as practical following the lifting of COVID-19 related travel restrictions in Greece. The program is expected to take 90-120 days to complete once field operations have begun. We are unable to predict when the COVID-19 related travel restrictions in Greece will be lifted or that other COVID-19 related restrictions will not be imposed, and when the project will commence.
About SAExploration Holdings, Inc.
SAE is an international oilfield services company offering a full range of vertically-integrated seismic data acquisition, data processing and interpretation, and logistical support services throughout North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. In addition to the acquisition of 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones and offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters, SAE offers a full suite of data processing and interpretation services utilizing its proprietary, patent-protected software, and also provides in-house logistical support services, such as program design, planning and permitting, camp services and infrastructure, surveying, drilling, environmental assessment and reclamation, and community relations. SAE operates crews around the world, performing major projects for its blue-chip customer base, which includes major integrated oil companies, national oil companies and large independent oil and gas exploration companies. With its global headquarters in Houston, Texas, SAE supports its operations through a multi-national presence in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Peru, Colombia, Bolivia, Malaysia, and Singapore. For more information, please visit SAE’s website at www.saexploration.com.
The information in SAE’s website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated in filings SAE makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward Looking Statements
Except for statements of historical fact, the matters discussed herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the applicable U.S. federal securities laws. The words “may,” “possible,” “estimates,” “expects,” “believes” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the possible impact of the matters summarized in this press release, may or may not be realized, and differences between estimated results and those actually realized may be material.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks relating to known and unknown uncertainties, including:
Each of these risks, and the known and unknown consequences of these risks, could have a material negative impact on SAE, its business and prospects. As of the date of this press release, SAE cannot make any assurances regarding the impact or outcome of these risks. Forward-looking statements reflect the views of SAE as of the date hereof. SAE does not undertake to revise these statements to reflect subsequent developments, other than in compliance with U.S. federal securities laws and SAE’s determination that any such revised disclosure is necessary or advisable to do.
Contact
SAExploration Holdings, Inc.
Michael Faust
Chief Executive Officer and President
(281) 258-4400
mfaust@saexploration.com
SAExploration Holdings, Inc.
Houston, Texas, UNITED STATES
