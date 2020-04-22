Las Vegas, NV, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Don Forman Nissan continues to be a pioneering force in charitable endeavors and philanthropy. Led by reputable, seasoned businessman Don Forman, the dealership has partnered with Fox5 Surprise Squad in Las Vegas to put smiles on many people's faces. Don believes in giving back to the community that helped make his dealership a thriving success. He also believes in empowering individuals and families to work hard towards achieving their dreams.





Since its inception in 2014, the Surprise Squad has done a lot for charitable organizations and individuals across the City of Entertainment. This includes helping Glen Zani with money and equipment to place crosses across the city after the Las Vegas shooting tragedy. Glen found himself without resources before Don Forman Automotive stepped in and picked up the tab. Glen was able to live his dreams of constructing and planting crosses across town, especially at the Route 91 Harvest Festival where so many people lost their lives to a senseless tragedy.





Don Forman has also assisted victims of Sandy Hook, the Aurora movie theater shooting, and kids that simply need transportation for college. He gifted free automobiles to a team of girls who did not have enough money to purchase cars for commuting to and from college. These generous acts of kindness only solidify the fact that Don Forman is a dedicated philanthropist who loves to help people across the nation.





The Fox5 Surprise Squad and Don Forman joined forces again to help a lady who wanted to take an autistic boy to a school function. The young man received an education scholarship and was able to attend homecoming -- with his friend -- courtesy of Don and his team. Las Vegas shoppers also received free turkeys on Thanksgiving courtesy of Don and Albertsons. He even helped two young men meet their bull-riding icons at a local bull-riding event. These are some of the philanthropic endeavors and causes Don has -- and continues to offer for residents across Vegas and the country.





The Las Vegas shooting impacted the world and propelled Don Forman to spring into action. He and his dedicated team quickly assisted victims by taking them to local hospitals and medical centers for treatment. Don also relied on his employees from United Nissan to assist in setting up a camp for victims of the shooting. United Nissan employees were also given time to check on their own families and make sure they were safe and sound.





Don Forman Continues to Change Lives





Don Forman continues to help people that are experiencing economic hardship. From donating to local food and blood drives to working with humanitarian assistance programs, Don remains on the pulse of philanthropic and charitable causes. You can even watch some of his videos with Fox5 Surprise Squad on YouTube to get a better understanding of his passion for helping people.





Don Forman Nissan continues to grow and expand across the city. They are an industry leader in automotive sales and services. While the industry has been impacted by dwindling sales, Don and his team continue to press forward with first-class services for all potential car buyers and owners. His dealership captures the entrepreneurial spirit by empowering employees to work hard and fulfill their dreams.





Similarly, this spirit is extended to customers and residents of Vegas that want to own their businesses -- but lack finances -- someday. Don has -- and continues to assist people that need help with business advice, school supplies, clothing, food, blood, and even transportation services.





While Don's personal and charitable achievements are over a mile long, he does not believe in showing off or admiring his qualities. Instead, he believes in giving back to the community as much as possible. He remains humble, positive, and always has a smile on his face for everyone. Whether you need a new car or have a charity you would like to donate to, Don is always there to lend a helping hand.