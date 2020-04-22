The Annual Report 2019 for Belships ASA is enclosed. The Annual Report is also available on our website www.belships.com



About Belships ASA

Belships ASA was founded in 1918 and has been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange since 1937. The company is a fully integrated shipowner and operator of geared bulk carriers with a modern fleet of 23 Supramax and Ultramax vessels. Commercial operations are provided by Lighthouse Navigation (Bangkok) and the technical management and crewing by Belships Management (Singapore), both subsidiaries of Belships ASA.



For further information, please contact Lars Christian Skarsgård, Belships CEO, phone +47 977 68 061 or e-mail LCS@belships.no







This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment