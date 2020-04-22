PR N°C2955C
Geneva, April 22, 2020 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported an update on its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “2020 AGM”).
Taking into account the increasing global societal and economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, ST’s Supervisory Board is now proposing a decrease in the 2019 dividend from US$0.24 to US$0.168 per share, with the authorization to consider, during September 2020, to increase such dividend up to a maximum of US$0.24 per share.
The updated dividend resolution will be proposed at the 2020 AGM which is now postponed to June 17, 2020.
The main resolutions to be submitted for adoption at the rescheduled 2020 AGM include:
The record date for all shareholders to participate at the rescheduled 2020 AGM will be May 20, 2020. The complete agenda and all relevant detailed information concerning the rescheduled 2020 AGM, as well as all associated materials, are available on the Company’s website (www.st.com) and made available to shareholders in compliance with legal requirements as of April 22, 2020.
COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak
In response to the global spread of the coronavirus and in view of the upcoming AGM, ST is committed to keeping its shareholders, employees and other stakeholders healthy and safe. We are therefore taking precautionary measures to limit the risk of infection for all involved in our business operations. This includes avoiding unnecessary travels and physical gatherings. This approach will also be applied to our AGM. Hence, if you are a shareholder (or otherwise entitled to attend the AGM), we strongly encourage not to attend the AGM in person, but rather to exercise your voting right by internet or proxy.
ST will continue to closely monitor the situation and may adopt additional security measures (such as further limiting the physical participation to the AGM to core attendees only, as permitted by law).
The table below summarizes the full schedule for the quarterly dividend distribution:
|Transfer between New York and Dutch registered shares restricted:
|Quarter
|Ex-dividend Date
|Global Record Date
|Payment Date in Europe
|NYSE Payment Date: on or after
|From End of Business in Europe on:
|Until Open of Business in NY on:
|Q2 2020
|22-Jun-20
|23-Jun-20
|24-Jun-20
|30-Jun-20
|22-Jun-20
|24-Jun-20
|Q3 2020
|21-Sep-20
|22-Sep-20
|23-Sep-20
|29-Sep-20
|21-Sep-20
|23-Sep-20
|Q4 2020
|14-Dec-20
|15-Dec-20
|16-Dec-20
|22-Dec-20
|14-Dec-20
|16-Dec-20
|Q1 2021
|22-Mar-21
|23-Mar-21
|24-Mar-21
|30-Mar-21
|22-Mar-21
|24-Mar-21
About STMicroelectronics
ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.
By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.
In 2019, the Company’s net revenues were $9.56 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.
For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com
MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com
