Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd. ("VEF" or the "Company") will publish the Financial Report for the first quarter of 2020 on April 29, 2020.

The Company will hold a telephone conference with an interactive presentation at 15:00 CEST (09:00 a.m. ET) Wednesday February 29, 2020 where David Nangle, Managing Director of VEF will comment on the report and the latest developments.





Please dial in 5 minutes prior to the conference starts and stay on the line.

Dial in details:

Sweden: +46 8 566 426 51 PIN: 67164462#

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 08 04 PIN: 67164462#

North America: +1 631 913 14 22 PIN: 67164462#

To take part of the interactive presentation, please log on to:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zgmb78y4





For further information please contact:

Henrik Stenlund, CFO: +46 (0) 8-545 015 50





Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.

Vostok Emerging Finance’s Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com .

