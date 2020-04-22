Opens a new sales channel for FPC BM-Lite for new applications and global distribution



World-leading biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) today announces a collaboration with the global on-line distributor, Digi-Key Electronics. This cooperation will strengthen Fingerprints ‘position and help the company scale into new markets and application areas within IoT and access globally.

“This is a step for us to be able to scale with FPC BM-Lite and to reach new verticals that require additional sales channels to drive business. Digi-Key will help us reach out and find new potential markets and application areas, concludes Michel Roig, SVP Business Line Payments & Access at Fingerprints.

“We are excited about the new partnership with Fingerprint Cards” said David Stein, VP, Global Supplier Management at Digi-Key. “Biometric Authentication is growing as it continues to be implemented into new applications and devices. Digi-Key now offers customers an easy path to develop secure devices with integrated capacitive fingerprint sensor technology.”

Fingerprint’s BM-Lite Module and Development Kit are currently in-stock and available for immediate shipment from Digi-Key. More information can be found here.

For further information, please contact:

Michel Roig, Senior VP Business Line Payment & Access

Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com



Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components , offering more than 10 million products, with over 2.2 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools , datasheets, reference designs , instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries , and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key’s broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website , read our blog , and follow us on Twitter . Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment