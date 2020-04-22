PERTH, Western Australia, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) ”) is hosting a conference call to discuss its March 2020 Quarterly Report, which is anticipated for release around 8.30am AEST on Tuesday April 28, 2020.

Call Details

Australia: Tuesday April 28, 2020

(Perth – 7:00am)

(Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am)

Canada: Monday April 27, 2020

(Toronto – 7:00pm)

(Vancouver – 4:00pm)

UK: Tuesday April 28, 2020

(London – 12:00am)

Listen online: https://services.choruscall.com.au/webcast/perseus-200428.html

Audio access dial in numbers:

Australia: 1800 908 299

Hong Kong: 800 968 273

Singapore: 800 101 2702

USA/Canada: 1855 624 0077

New Zealand: 0800 452 795

United Kingdom: 0800 051 1453

To join the conference call, please ask the operator to be connected to the Perseus Mining call.

The conference call will feature Managing Director Jeff Quartermaine and Group General Manager BD and IR Andrew Grove.

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’ website at www.perseusmining.com.

To discuss any aspect of this announcement, please contact:

Media Relations:

Nathan Ryan at telephone +61 4 20 582 887 or

email nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au (Melbourne)