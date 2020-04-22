Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date 22 April 2020

Early redemption of Tier 2 capital

As part of the bank’s ongoing capital planning, the board of directors today made a decision in favour of the early redemption of Tier 2 capital of EUR 50 million issued on 20 May 2015 (ISIN: XS1234253836).

The bank has obtained the Danish FSA’s approval of the early redemption, which will take place on 20 May 2020.

Refinancing of the Tier 2 capital to be redeemed was already in place in the third quarter of 2019 in connection with the issue of new Tier 2 capital totalling EUR 100 million with maturity in 2029.





