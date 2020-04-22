NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

April 22, 2020 at 11.00 EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ovaskainen Jari

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200422091239_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-04-21

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 9,771 Unit price: 1.02 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,575 Unit price: 1.045 EUR

(3): Volume: 4,320 Unit price: 1.05 EUR

(4): Volume: 3,352 Unit price: 1.07 EUR

(5): Volume: 1,599 Unit price: 1.06 EUR

(6): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 1.065 EUR

(7): Volume: 5,499 Unit price: 1.06 EUR

(8): Volume: 2,314 Unit price: 0.988 EUR

(9): Volume: 686 Unit price: 0.99 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(9): Volume: 31,116 Volume weighted average price: 1.03979 EUR