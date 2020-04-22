NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
April 22, 2020 at 11.00 EEST
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ovaskainen Jari
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200422091239_2
Transaction date: 2020-04-21
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 9,771 Unit price: 1.02 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,575 Unit price: 1.045 EUR
(3): Volume: 4,320 Unit price: 1.05 EUR
(4): Volume: 3,352 Unit price: 1.07 EUR
(5): Volume: 1,599 Unit price: 1.06 EUR
(6): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
(7): Volume: 5,499 Unit price: 1.06 EUR
(8): Volume: 2,314 Unit price: 0.988 EUR
(9): Volume: 686 Unit price: 0.99 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(9): Volume: 31,116 Volume weighted average price: 1.03979 EUR
Next Games Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
