ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 15 – 21 April 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]10,497 13,834,308
15 April 20201001,292.08129,208
16 April 20201001,271.94127,194
17 April 20201001,311.06131,106
20 April 20201001,326.84132,684
21 April 20201501,296.16194,424
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)11,047 14,548,924


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]162,400 224,172,292
15 April 20202,5001,297.503,243,750
16 April 20202,5001,286.663,216,650
17 April 20202,0001,342.812,685,620
20 April 20202,0001,364.642,729,280
21 April 20202,3001,335.923,072,616
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)173,700 239,120,208

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 11,047 A shares and 240,978 B shares corresponding to 1.15 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 15 – 21 April 2020 is enclosed.

