Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 20 – 2020

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

22 April 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 15 – 21 April 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 10,497 13,834,308 15 April 2020 100 1,292.08 129,208 16 April 2020 100 1,271.94 127,194 17 April 2020 100 1,311.06 131,106 20 April 2020 100 1,326.84 132,684 21 April 2020 150 1,296.16 194,424 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 11,047 14,548,924





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 162,400 224,172,292 15 April 2020 2,500 1,297.50 3,243,750 16 April 2020 2,500 1,286.66 3,216,650 17 April 2020 2,000 1,342.81 2,685,620 20 April 2020 2,000 1,364.64 2,729,280 21 April 2020 2,300 1,335.92 3,072,616 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 173,700 239,120,208

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 11,047 A shares and 240,978 B shares corresponding to 1.15 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 15 – 21 April 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments