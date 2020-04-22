Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 20 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
22 April 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 15 – 21 April 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|10,497
|13,834,308
|15 April 2020
|100
|1,292.08
|129,208
|16 April 2020
|100
|1,271.94
|127,194
|17 April 2020
|100
|1,311.06
|131,106
|20 April 2020
|100
|1,326.84
|132,684
|21 April 2020
|150
|1,296.16
|194,424
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|11,047
|14,548,924
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|162,400
|224,172,292
|15 April 2020
|2,500
|1,297.50
|3,243,750
|16 April 2020
|2,500
|1,286.66
|3,216,650
|17 April 2020
|2,000
|1,342.81
|2,685,620
|20 April 2020
|2,000
|1,364.64
|2,729,280
|21 April 2020
|2,300
|1,335.92
|3,072,616
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|173,700
|239,120,208
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 11,047 A shares and 240,978 B shares corresponding to 1.15 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 15 – 21 April 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
Attachments
Rockwool International A/S
Hedehusene, DENMARK
SE-2020-20_Transactions A and B sharesFILE URL | Copy the link below
Rockwool International A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: