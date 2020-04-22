Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Cosmeceutical Market Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



It is projected that the European cosmeceutical market will grow to reach around US$ 8.7 billion by 2022, rising at a CAGR of 6%

This research report, Europe Cosmeceutical Market Outlook 2022 portrays the current and future scenario of the cosmeceutical industry in the region responsible for strong growth.

The European cosmeceutical market is expected to grow at an alarming rate due to the increasing aging population, rise in consumer awareness on the cosmeceutical product's benefits, and new technology-based cosmeceutical products. Further, the rise in technological innovations and the continuous launch of new products by players namely Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, etc. have contributed significantly to the development of the overall market.



Moreover, it provides the key analysis and market estimation of its industry segment, such as Skin Care, Hair Care, Injectables, etc. Skin Care is the dominant segment, followed by Hair Care and Injectables. Attributed to the rising desire of youthful skin among the age group of 35 and above, the anti-aging market held the largest share. Further, the hair care market is also likely to grow owing to the incessant product launch of its products catering to issues such as hair fall, anti-dandruff, etc.

The report also highlights the forecast of the industry in European countries, namely - Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Italy. The challenges witnessed by the cosmeceutical industry and its players have also been highlighted, in order to build a better understanding of the industry.



With a view to providing a balanced outlook, the report covers competitive landscape that includes company profiling of major players like Procter and Gamble, L'Oreal, Avon, Shiseido, Johnson and Johnson, Estee Lauder, Beiersdorf and Merz Pharma. It provides insight into the business overview, key financials, etc. Overall, the research provides comprehensive and pre-requisite information of the industry to the clients, and helps understand the market along with the structure and growth in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Trends and Drivers

3.1 Increasing Preference amongst Ageing Population

3.2 New Product Launch Encouraging Beauty Solutions

3.3 Nanotechnology-based Cosmeceutical Products Gaining Momentum

3.4 Plant Stem Technology Driving Skin Care Segment



4. Europe Cosmeceutical Market Outlook 2022

4.1 By Segment

4.1.1 Skin Care

4.1.2 Hair Care

4.1.3 Injectable

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Country

4.2.1 France

4.2.2 Germany

4.2.3 Italy

4.2.4 UK

4.2.5 Spain



5. Industry Challenges

5.1 Lax Regulation

5.2 High Cost of Branded Cosmeceuticals



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Procter & Gamble

6.2 L'Oreal

6.3 Avon

6.4 Shiseido

6.5 Johnson & Johnson

6.6 Estee Lauder

6.7 Beiersdorf

6.8 Merz Pharma



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z7vmob

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900