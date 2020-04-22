Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global media intelligence and PR software market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2020-2024).



The market is supported by growth drivers such as boosts in advertising expenditure, surging reliance of PR professionals on social media and increasing emphasis of organizations on information disclosure and transparency. The market also faces some challenges such as regulatory risks, vulnerability to technological failure and cutthroat competition. The exact impact of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak on this industry would only be known with the passage of time.



Preference for integrated platforms over point solutions, rapidly changing digital media landscape, rising importance of earned media management, mergers and acquisitions and use of artificial intelligence with PR software are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

Cision Ltd., Isentia Group Ltd., Meltwater and WPP plc (Kantar Media) are some of the key players operating in the global media intelligence and PR software market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Report Coverage

This report includes a detailed analysis of the market in terms of value and growth. The report also includes analysis of the market in terms of value for regions such as the US, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific.



Under competitive scenarios, different players in the global media intelligence and PR software market have compared on the basis of share. Also, various products offered by different media intelligence companies have been compared on the basis of capacity.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall media intelligence and PR software market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Media Intelligence: An Overview

2.2 Media Intelligence and PR Software: An Overview

2.3 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market Segments: An Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market by Region



4. Regional Analysis

4.1 The US Media Intelligence and PR Software Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 The US Media Intelligence and PR Software Market by Value

4.2 EMEA Media Intelligence and PR Software Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 EMEA Media Intelligence and PR Software Market by Value

4.3 Asia-Pacific Media Intelligence and PR Software Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia-Pacific Media Intelligence and PR Software Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growth in Advertising Expenditure

5.1.2 Surging Reliance of PR Professionals on Social Media

5.1.3 Increasing Emphasis on Transparency and Information Disclosure

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Vulnerability to Technological Failure

5.2.2 Regulatory Risks

5.2.3 Cutthroat Competition

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Preference for Integrated Platforms Over Point Solutions

5.3.2 Rapidly Changing Digital Media Landscape

5.3.3 Rising Importance of Earned Media Management

5.3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.3.5 Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Public Relation Software



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software: Players Comparison

6.1.1 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Products Comparison

6.1.1 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market Players Share Analysis



7. Company Profiles

(Business & Financial Overview, Business Strategy)

7.1 Cision Ltd.

7.2 Meltwater

7.3 Isentia Group Ltd.

7.4 WPP PLC (Kantar Media)



