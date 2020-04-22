Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Seed Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global seed market has observed consistent growth in the past few years and is anticipated that the market would witness moderate growth over the forecasted period (2020-2024) owing to the spread of pandemic disease COVID-19.

Moreover, the market would observe moderate growth owing to various growth augmenting factors such as budding global population, escalating organic farming, increasing agricultural production, a spike in demand for plant-based proteins, surging demand for biofuel and upsurge in government initiatives.



However, the global seed market is not free from challenges that are impeding the fueling growth of the market. Some of the eminent challenges faced by the market are high equipment & maintenance cost and changing climatic conditions. Whereas, the market growth would be further supported by various market trends like evolution of IoT technology, agricultural drone technology and autonomous weed and crop maintenance.

The major players dominating the seed market are Bayer AG, BASF SE, Corteva and ChemChina. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing a detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Scope of the Report



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the seed market including a detailed description of impact of COVID-19, market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the seed market by value, by technology, by segments and by region. The report further provides detailed technology analysis, segment analysis and regional analysis of the global seed market by value.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall seed market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Seeds: An Overview

2.2 Structure of Monocotyledonous Seed: An Overview

2.3 Structure of Dicotyledonous Seed: An Overview

2.4 Types of Monocotyledonous and Dicotyledonous Seed: An Overview

2.5 Seeds Segmentation: An Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Seed Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Seed Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Seed Market by Technology (conventional seeds and genetically modified seeds)

3.1.3 Global Seed Market by Segments (Corn, soybean, fruit & vegetable, sunflower, cotton and other)

3.1.4 Global Seed Market by Region (North America, APAC, EMEA, and LATAM)

3.2 Global Seed Market: Technology Analysis

3.2.1 Global Conventional Seed Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Genetically Modified Seed Market by Value

3.3 Global Seed Market: Segment Analysis

3.3.1 Global Corn Seed Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Corn Seed Market by Volume

3.3.3 Global Soybean Seed Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Soybean Seed Market by Volume

3.3.5 Global Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Sunflower Seed Market by Value

3.3.7 Global Cotton Seed Market by Value

3.3.8 Global Other Seed Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 APAC Seed Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 APAC Seed Market by Value

4.1.2 China Seed Market by Value

4.1.3 India Seed Market by Value

4.2 EMEA Seed Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 EMEA Seed Market by Value

4.3 North America Seed Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 North America Seed Market by Value

4.3.2 The US Seed Market by Value

4.4 LATAM Seed Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 LATAM Seed Market by Value



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact on GDP

5.2 Impact on Inflation Rate

5.3 Regional Impact of COVID-19



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Budding Global Population

6.1.2 Escalating Organic Farming

6.1.3 Increasing Agricultural Production

6.1.4 Spike in Demand for Plant-based Proteins

6.1.5 Surging Demand for Biofuel

6.1.6 Upsurge in Government Initiatives

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Equipment & Maintenance Cost

6.2.2 Changing Climatic Condition

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Evolution of IoT Technology

6.3.2 Agricultural Drone Technology

6.3.3 Autonomous Weeding and Crop Maintenance



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Seed Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Seed Market Share by Players

7.3 Global Soybean Seed Market Share by Players

7.4 Global Corn Seed Market Share by Players

7.5 Global Vegetable Seed Market Share by Players

7.6 Global Conola Seed Market Share by Players



8. Company Profiles

(Business & Financial Overview, Business Strategy)

8.1 Bayer AG

8.2 BASF SE

8.3 Corteva

8.4 ChemChina



