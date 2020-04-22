Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Market: Size and Forecast with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global PPE market including a detailed description of the impact of COVID-19, market size in terms of value and product type. The report further includes analysis of the market in terms of value for regions such as North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall PPE market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Market Insights



The global PPE market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period (2020-2024) owing to a spike in the number of accidents in workplaces in various countries, tough protocols pertaining to safety and heightened awareness due to onsite training.



Cropping up of gray markets in the PPE industry due to COVID-19 and physical limitations of PPE are some of the tough challenges faced by the market. Smart PPE and innovations in PPE textile design are some of the trends existing in the market.

The global PPE market is a highly fragmented and competitive space with a significant presence of big and small players. Honeywell International, the 3M Company, Lakeland Industries Inc., EI DuPont De Nemours and Company and Ansell Limited are the companies whose company profiling has been done in this report. In this section of the report business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies have been provided.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE): An Overview

2.2 Medical Management of PPE

2.3 Levels of PPE

2.4 PPE Market Segments

2.5 PPE Market Segments Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Personal Protective Equipment Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Personal Protective Equipment Market by Product Type

3.2 Global Hand Personal Protection Equipment Market Analysis

3.2.1 Global Hand Personal Protection Equipment Market by Value

3.3 Global Respiratory Personal Protection Equipment Market Analysis

3.3.1 Global Respiratory Personal Protection Equipment Market by Value

3.4 Global Others Personal Protection Equipment Market Analysis

3.4.1 Global Others Personal Protection Equipment Market by Value

3.5 Global Personal Protection Equipment Market Regional Analysis

3.5.1 Global Personal Protection Equipment Market by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Personal Protection Equipment Market Analysis

4.2 Europe Personal Protection Equipment Market Analysis

4.3 Asia-Pacific Personal Protection Equipment Market Analysis

4.4 Rest of the World Personal Protection Equipment Market Analysis



5. Global Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19): Developments So Far

5.2 COVID-19 Impact on Global PPE Market

5.3 Global Respirator Masks Market Demand Analysis

5.3.1 Global Respirator Masks Market by Demand Volume



6. Regional Impact of COVID-19

6.1 The US PPE Demand and Supply Gap

6.2 Efforts to Address PPE Demand Supply Gap in the US

6.3 COVID-19 Impact on Europe PPE Market

6.4 COVID-19 Impact on India PPE Market

6.5 COVID-19 Impact on Indonesia PPE Market

6.6 Participation by Non-Regular Players



7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Growth Drivers

7.1.1 Spike in Number of Accidents in Workplaces

7.1.2 Tough Protocols pertaining to Safety

7.1.3 Heightened Awareness on PPE credit On-Site Training

7.2 Challenges

7.2.1 Counterfeit PPE Products

7.2.2 Physical Limitations of PPE

7.3 Market Trends

7.3.1 Smart and Wearable PPE

7.3.3 Innovations in PPE Textile Design



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Global PPE Market Players Comparison



9. Company Profiles

(Business & Financial Overview, Business Strategy)

9.1 Honeywell International Inc.

9.2 The 3M Company

9.3 Lakeland Industries Inc.

9.4 E.I DuPont De Nemours and Company

9.5 Ansell Limited



