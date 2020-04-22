Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antiviral Drugs Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The antiviral drugs market is poised to grow by $ 43.37 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report on the antiviral drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing cases of viral infections, stockpiling by public healthcare agencies, and initiatives toward proper use and distribution of antiviral drugs. In addition, growing cases of viral infections is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



This study identifies the technological advancements as one of the prime reasons driving the antiviral drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, combination therapy and mergers and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading antiviral drugs market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi. Also, the antiviral drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



