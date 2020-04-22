Regulatory release 19/2020
Today on 22 April 2020, the annual general meeting of Better Collective was held at Toldbodgade 12, 1253 Copenhagen K
At the meeting, the shareholders approved
The shareholders approved the proposals from the nomination committee regarding
The shareholders further approved the proposals from the board of directors to
Copenhagen, 22 April 2020
Board of directors of Better Collective A/S
Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844
e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com
This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
About Better Collective
Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).
Better Collective A/S
Copenhagen, DENMARK
