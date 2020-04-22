Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The U.S. Commercial Cleaning Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This new study examines the huge and mature but fragmented $117 billion U.S. commercial cleaning and maintenance services industry. Building service contractors employ 2.4 million nationwide. The business is very competitive, comprised of 1.4 million establishments - mainly small operators, including 36,000+ U.S.-based franchised outlets. Competitors run the gamut from mom & pop cleaners, to giants such as ABM Industries with $6.5 billion in revenues. This study traces the industry's size, growth, trends, end-user demand, structure, operating ratios, and competitors - Receipts for 1990-2017 actual, 2018-2019 estimates, and 2020 and 2025 forecasts.



The cleaning and sanitizing of public buildings has taken on a new importance with the Covid-19 crisis. In fact, many contractors are now seeing a boom in business. Worker turnover is still high, franchising is still popular, and green cleaning and OSHA and ISO certification have become more important.



The report covers the impact of the Covid-19 crisis and a looming recession.

Includes in-depth findings and analyses of all the latest surveys by the Census Bureau, trade associations and trade magazines, as well as outlooks by other analysts and consultants. National and state ratios from the Census Bureau, BLS, NAR, BSCAI and other surveys. Includes in-depth profiles and rankings of 13 top competitors (ABM, ServPro, Jani-King, Coverall, Vanguard, ServiceMaster, more).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction - Study Scope, Sources Used, Methodology

Industry Nature & Definition: Description of the industry's major segments, services provided, NAICS codes

2. Executive Overview of Major Findings

Highlights & key findings of all report chapters: industry nature, analysis of major trends/issues affecting the industry (Covid-19 crisis, recession, staff pay/turnover, commercial office vacancy rates, commercial construction, franchising, green cleaning), outlooks by trade associations, analysts and consultants, industry size/growth: 1997-2017, 2020 & 2025 Forecast, industry structure, 2012 & 2017 Census key operating metrics (receipts, avg. per establishment, payroll labor costs, etc.), client mix, services provided, top competitors ranking (franchises & non-franchise firms). Values of education, commercial, healthcare, retail end-user segments.

3. Demand factors: Outlook For Office Space & Commercial Construction

Analysis of the amount of commercial floorspace nationwide

Outlook for commercial & office construction activity and indicators: value of non-residential construction, commercial office vacancy rates in major metro areas & nationwide

Outlooks by: Natl. Assn. of Realtors, CB Richard Ellis, Jones Lang LaSalle: 2019-2020 mkt. status

Findings of 2018 BOMA Experience Exchange Report: commercial office and industrial expense trends, occupancy

Industrial and commercial building outlook

Medical building construction outlook

Amount of existing commercial floor space by U.S. and by region (1979-2012) share of space by type activity (retail, education, healthcare)

Commercial office vacancy rates, by10 largest cities, office mkts. with highest vacancy rates

4. Industry Size, Growth, Market Segments

Discussion/analysis of 3-tiered mkt. structure (large contractors vs. small independents, and franchise organizations vs. non-franchise cleaners), estimated share by top firms

Discussion of major factors affecting demand: growth drivers

Industry size estimates; rationale for estimates by various sources - based on amount of commercial

Floorspace, based on Census survey data - receipts of establishments nationwide, Marketdata's estimates/forecasts, factors affecting recent growth

Analysis of employer vs. non-employer estabs. and receipts: 2000-2020

Industry Segment growth: analysis of janitorial revenues vs. total building maint. industry.

2020 Outlook and probable effects of COVID-19 crisis: outlook for non-residential construction, office vacancy rates, effect on small vs. large contractors, cleaning methods needed

2021-2025 Forecast: discussion of long-term effect on the industry, post-recession changes

Value of major industry segments in 2019: commercial office, industrial, healthcare, education, retail, other.

Discussion and $ value of the Disaster Restoration Market

Discussion and $ value of the Termite & Pest Control Market.

5. Industry Economic Structure & Operating Ratios



6. All Building Maintenance Services

Explanation of how to interpret Census data, how the data is arranged/classified by

NAICS codes, and major market segments, 2017 Census

Summary: discussion of total building services receipts in 2017, breakdown by type (janitorial services, pest control, carpet cleaning, all other maint. services)

Outlook by Bureau of Labor Statistics for demand for janitors (number, wages): to 2020

Labor productivity ratios: 2017 vs. 2012

Discussion of Non-employer receipts (sole proprietorships without payrolls) IRS data 2012

Discussion of industry Financial health: composite income statement & balance sheet ratios, profitability trends, by size of cleaning contractor (janitorial services, pest control, other services: 2007-2011.

Major findings of 2019 CMM Magazine survey: type services provided by cleaning contractors,

Square footage cleaned, share of revenues by building type, contractors' gross revenue classes

Summary & analysis: no. of cleaning establishments in U.S. and for leading states; no. of firms; industry size; avg. receipts per office by top states; mkt. share top 50 firms ratios; summary findings of Census re: legal form of organization, firms & estabs. by sales size (in receipts & employment); single/multi-unit operations.

Summary statistics: 2007, 2012, 2017 - no. of estabs; total industry vs. disinfecting/pest control, other services; annual receipts; payroll costs; no. of workers; payroll per employee; receipts per employee, receipts per establishment.

Geographic analysis - share of national receipts, avg. receipts per estab., by state, top states' ranking: 2017.

7. Statistical Tables:

Receipts of all services to buildings (excl. landscaping) - pest control, janitorial, carpet cleaning, all other services: 2000-2017 (no. of estabs., receipts, receipts per estab.)

Industry snapshot: 2002, 2007, 2012, 2017: key ratios (payroll, no. estabs., receipts, etc.)

Annual % change in receipts of janitorial vs. ALL building services: 2001-2017 Est.

Employer vs. nonemployer estabs. - no. of estabs. and receipts

Total cleaning industry firms, by legal form of organization -corporations, sole proprietorships, partnerships: 2012 (no. of firms, receipts, payroll as % receipts, no. of employees).

Single vs. multi-unit operations, by size (statistics as above) 2012.

Concentration Ratios: ratios for top 4, 8, 20, 50 largest firms: 2012

Total Commercial Cleaning Firms, by receipts size (under $100,000 to $100 + mill.); (no. of firms, estabs., receipts, payroll, avg. receipts per firm) 1997, 2002, 2007

Receipts & avg. receipts per establishment, by state - 2016

8. Janitorial Services

Janitorial service firms, by legal form of organization - corporate, sole proprietorships, partnerships: 2012, 2007 (no. of firms, receipts, payroll as % receipts, no. of employees)

Single vs. multi-unit operations, by size (statistics as above) 2012, 2007

Concentration Ratios : ratios by top 4, 8, 20, 50 largest firms: 2012, 2007

Janitorial service firms, by receipts size (under $100,000 to $100+ mill.) (no. of firms, estabs., receipts, payroll, avg. receipts per firm): 2012, 2007

9. Competitor Profiles: Major Cleaning Franchise Organizations

Summary - how many exist? - Entrepreneur magazine's 2019 Franchise 500 ranking,

Discussion: how cleaning franchises work and differ, services typically provided by parent, master franchises,

Analysis of avg. initial franchise fees/royalty rates/start-up costs

The industry's leading franchisers: parent co. vs. systemwide revenues, avg. estimated annual receipts, difficulties estimating revenues due to full-time vs. part-time workers; franchise investment pkgs. sold.

Discussion of past problems with franchises, misrepresentation of earnings, churning of accounts, territory encroachment, lawsuits and Atty. General actions

10. Profiles of The Leading Commercial Cleaning Franchises & Non-Franchise Firms

ABM Industries

Anago Cleaning Systems

Bonus Building Care

Clean Net USA

Coverall North America

Jan-Pro Intl.

Jani-King Intl.

Pritchard Industries

Red Coats

ServiceMaster Clean

ServPro

Stratus Building Solutions

Vanguard Cleaning Systems

11. Reference Directory of Industry Information Sources



