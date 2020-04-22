Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wipes Market to 2030 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The wipes market accounted for US$ 4,546.5 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2019-2030 to reach US$ 16,188.9 million by 2030.



Wipe is a small moist cloth used for cleaning surfaces. Commercially available wipes are of several types, such as baby wipes, makeup removal wipes, cooling wipes, perfume wipes, body wipes, medical wipes, general cleaning wipes, pet wipes, intimate wipes, deodorant wipes, and nail polish removal wipes, and antibacterial wipes. These wipes are subjected to light rubbing or friction to remove dirt or liquid from the surface. The key advantage of wipes is convenience. Using wipes is quicker and easier than the alternatives such as dispensing liquid and cloth or paper towel to clean or remove dust.



The global wipes market is growing at a faster pace owing to factors such as the growth of the personal care industry in developed and developing countries and rising demand for wipes due to coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, the rising adoption of biodegradable wipes and growing demand for natural and chemical-free wipes are projected to provide a market opportunity for the key players operating in the global wipes market.



Based on type, the wipes market is segmented into baby wipes, facial wipes, moist flushable wipes, household wipes, and others. The baby wipes segment dominated the wipes market in 2018. An increasing rate of childbirth, rising population of working women, coupled with modernization in healthcare practices, are the key factors propelling the demand for baby wipes globally. Moreover, the household wipes segment is projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. The household wipes segment is expected to witness substantial growth owing to rising awareness regarding maintaining a clean and hygienic environment in the surrounding. Additionally, the availability of these wipes in various sizes, colours, shapes, etc. as per the consumer requirements is a factor expected to drive growth of the household segment during the forecast period.



In 2018, North America held the largest share of the global wipes market. The demand for wipes is expected to increase in the North American countries such as the US and Canada due to rising awareness about specialty wipes and high focus on cleanliness and sanitation in retail shops, schools, universities, hospitals, and public places. Consumers, especially in food-joints, are highly conscious about the quality, hygiene, and ambiance of the place. Unpleasant experiences lead to the loss of customers. These factors have further boosted the demand for cleaning wipes in North America. Other factors such as rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles have led to a surge in demand for personal care products such as baby wipes and facial wipes. Additionally, the rapid growth of online retailing and increasing product innovation is contributing to wipes market growth in North America.



Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.; Procter & Gamble; S.C. Johnson & Son; The Clorox Company; Contac Inc.; Diamond Wipes International Inc.; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Rockline Industries; Kimberly-Clark Corporation; and Nice-Pak Products, Inc. are among the players present in the global wipes market.



