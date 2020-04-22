Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Nanomaterials Market: Focus on Type (Carbon-based, Metal-based, Polymeric), End-Use Industries, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the smart nanomaterials market is currently witnessing a high growth rate, owing to the rapid advancements in the field of nanotechnology. The rapid pace of advancements in the field of nanotechnology has led advances in various industries, especially healthcare, where further research is being carried out for the growth of more advanced material for numerous disease diagnoses. Furthermore, increasing government support and funding has been sustaining growth.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major trends in the global smart nanomaterials market across different regions?

Which type segment should a new company in the market focus on, to stay ahead of its competition?

How should the existing market players function to improve their market positioning?

How does the supply chain function in the global smart nanomaterials market?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global smart nanomaterials market?

Which segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the global smart nanomaterials market during 2019-2029?

Which are the key end-user industries which experienced high demand in 2018, and which are the key industry areas which should be targeted by the manufacturers of different types of smart nanomaterials during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

How should the strategies adopted by market players vary for different segments based on the size of companies involved in each segment?

What are the key offerings of the prominent companies in the global smart nanomaterials market? Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of smart nanomaterials, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth from 2019 to 2029?

What key consumption patterns of smart nanomaterials are anticipated across different end-use industry in different regions and countries during the period 2019-2029?

The Smart Nanomaterials Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 33.32% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. North America dominated the global smart nanomaterials market with a share of 36.85% in 2019. North America, including major countries such as the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, is the most prominent region for the smart nanomaterials market. In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 as the country has received a large number of foreign direct investments (FDI) in the field of nanotechnology. The U.S. has initiated the $422 million NNI to promote R&D. In addition, the presence of various established and local players in the smart nanomaterials market makes it a highly fragmented market.



The global smart nanomaterials market has gained widespread importance, increasing government support and funding is fueling the growth of the market. However, expensive synthesis technology coupled with lack of skilled professionals are some of the factors that are restraining the market growth.



Scope of the Global Smart Nanomaterials Market



The smart nanomaterials market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as type, end-use industry, and regions. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the smart nanomaterials market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with detailed financials and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Global Smart Nanomaterials Market Segmentation



The global smart nanomaterials market is further segmented into type, end-use industry, and region. The metal-based segment dominated the global smart nanomaterials market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed. The report also analyzes different end-use industry that includes pharmaceuticals, electronics, transportation, construction, environment, consumer goods, and others. In the type segment, the market is segmented into metal-based, carbon-based, polymeric, and others.



The smart nanomaterials market is segregated on the basis of region under six major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, China, U.K., and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) has been provided.



Key Companies in the Global Smart Nanomaterials Industry



The key players in the global smart nanomaterials market are Abbott, ANP Co., LTD, Akzo Nobel N.V., Bayer AG, BASF SE, Clariant, Donaldson Company, Inc., JM Material Technology, Inc., Nanologica, Nanogate, NanoBeauty, OPTINANOPRO, The Nano Gard L.L.C., and Yosemite Technologies Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Rapid Pace of Advancements in the Field of Healthcare for Nanotechnology

1.1.2 Increased Government Support and Funding for R&D

1.1.3 Growing Emphasis for Energy Storage

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Problems with Toxicity and Environmental Effects of Smart Nanomaterials

1.2.2 Expensive Synthesis Technology Coupled with Lack of Skilled Professionals

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Opportunities for Smart Nanomaterials in the Aviation and Marine Industry

1.4 Market Challenges

1.4.1 Inability to Produce High-Quality Graphene on a Large Scale



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

2.1.1 Product Launches

2.1.2 Contract and Agreements

2.1.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.4 Others



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness for Smart Nanomaterials Market

3.2.1 Threat of New Entrant

3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Supplier

3.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyer

3.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.2.5 Intensity of Competition

3.3 Opportunity Matrix Analysis

3.3.1 Opportunity Matrix Analysis (by Region)

3.4 Technology Overview in Various End-Use Industries

3.4.1 Healthcare

3.4.2 Aerospace



4 Global Smart Nanomaterials Market (by Type), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Carbon-Based

4.3 Metal-Based

4.4 Polymeric

4.5 Others



5 Global Smart Nanomaterials Market (by End-Use Industry), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Pharmaceuticals

5.3 Transportation

5.4 Electronics

5.5 Construction

5.6 Environment

5.7 Others



6 Smart Nanomaterials Market (by Region), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)

6.1 Market Overview

6.1.1 Global Smart Nanomaterials Market (by Region), $Million, 2018-2029

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Nanomaterials Market (by Type)

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Nanomaterials Market (by End-Use Industry)

6.2.2.1 South Korea

6.2.2.1.1 South Korea Smart Nanomaterials Market (by End-Use Industry)

6.2.2.2 Japan

6.2.2.2.1 Japan Smart Nanomaterials Market (by End-Use Industry)

6.2.2.3 India

6.2.2.3.1 India Smart Nanomaterials Market (by End-Use Industry)

6.2.2.4 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

6.2.2.4.1 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific Smart Nanomaterials Market (by End-Use Industry)

6.3 China

6.3.1 China Smart Nanomaterials Market (by Type)

6.3.2 China Smart Nanomaterials Market (by End-Use Industry)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Smart Nanomaterials Market (by Type)

6.4.1.1 North America Smart Nanomaterials Market (by End-Use Industry)

6.4.1.2 U.S.

6.4.1.2.1 U.S. Smart Nanomaterials Market (by End-Use Industry)

6.4.1.3 Canada

6.4.1.3.1 Canada Smart Nanomaterials Market (by End-Use Industry)

6.4.1.4 Mexico

6.4.1.4.1 Mexico Smart Nanomaterials Market (by End-Use Industry)

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Smart Nanomaterials Market (by Type)

6.5.1.1 Europe Smart Nanomaterials Market (by End-Use Industry)

6.5.1.2 Germany

6.5.1.2.1 Germany Smart Nanomaterials Market (by End-Use Industry)

6.5.1.3 France

6.5.1.3.1 France Smart Nanomaterials Market (by End-Use Industry)

6.5.1.4 Russia

6.5.1.4.1 Russia Smart Nanomaterials Market (by End-Use Industry)

6.5.1.5 Italy

6.5.1.5.1 Italy Smart Nanomaterials Market (by End-Use Industry)

6.5.1.6 Rest-of-Europe

6.5.1.6.1 Rest-of-Europe Smart Nanomaterials Market (by End-Use Industry)

6.6 U.K.

6.6.1 U.K. Smart Nanomaterials Market (by Type)

6.6.2 U.K. Smart Nanomaterials Market (by End-Use Industry)

6.7 Rest-of-the-World

6.7.1 Middle East and Africa

6.7.1.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Nanomaterials Market (by End-Use Industry)

6.7.2 South America

6.7.2.1 South America Smart Nanomaterials Market (by End-Use Industry)



7 Company Profiles

7.1 Overview

7.2 Abbott

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Role of Abbott in the Smart Nanomaterials Market

7.2.3 Financials

7.2.4 Strengths of Abbott

7.2.5 Weaknesses of Abbott

7.3 ANP Co., LTD

7.4 Akzo Nobel N.V.

7.5 BASF SE

7.6 Bayer AG

7.7 Clariant

7.8 Donaldson Company, Inc.

7.9 JM Material Technology, Inc.

7.10 Nanologica

7.11 Nanogate

7.12 NanoBeauty

7.13 OPTINANOPRO

7.14 The Nano Gard L.L.C.

7.15 Yosemite Technologies Co., Ltd



8 Report Scope and Methodology



