Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is classified into three stages: early AMD, intermediate AMD, and late AMD. Late AMD is the advanced stage of AMD, which is characterized by the presence of late dry AMD (geographic atrophy) or late wet (neovascular or exudative) AMD. According to a meta-analysis of studies conducted before May 2013, the global prevalence of AMD was reported to be 8.69% among adults ages 45-85 years, but the country-specific prevalence can be as high as 30-40% (Augood et al., 2006; Wong et al., 2014). In addition to the high prevalence of the condition, AMD is also associated with severe disability and has a major impact on the quality of life and emotional well-being of an affected individual (Hassell, 2006).



In 2018, there were 97,243,455 total prevalent cases of AMD in men and women combined, ages 50 years and older, in the 9MM. China accounted for the majority of these cases with 20,914,288 total prevalent cases, while Australia accounted for the fewest cases with 778,580 cases in 2018. Epidemiologists forecast an increase in the total prevalent cases of AMD to 114,928,241 cases in 2028 in the 9MM at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.82% during the forecast period.



Scope of the report:



The Age-Related Macular Degeneration report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical trends for AMD in the nine major markets (9MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Australia, and China).

The report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the total prevalent cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of AMD, each segmented into early AMD and late AMD and broken down by sex and age (limited to age 50 years and older).

The total and diagnosed prevalent cases of late AMD are further segmented into late dry and late wet AMD.

The total prevalent cases of AMD are also segmented by laterality (single eye and both eyes). The report also includes the total prevalent cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of geographic atrophy secondary to late dry AMD in these markets.

The AMD epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 9MM.

The AMD Epidemiology series will allow you to:



Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global AMD market.

Quantify patient populations in the global AMD market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups that present the best opportunities for AMD therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Understand magnitude of AMD by stages and laterality.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Executive Summary



3 Epidemiology

3.1 Disease Background

3.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

3.3 Global and Historical Trends

3.4 Forecast Methodology

3.5 Epidemiological Forecast for AMD, 2018-2028

3.5.1 Total Prevalent Cases of AMD

3.5.2 Age-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of AMD

3.5.3 Sex-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of AMD

3.5.4 Total Prevalent Cases of AMD by Laterality

3.5.5 Total Prevalent Cases of Early AMD

3.5.6 Total Prevalent Cases of Late AMD

3.5.7 Total Prevalent Cases of Late Dry AMD

3.5.8 Total Prevalent Cases of Late Wet AMD

3.5.9 Total Prevalent Cases of Geographic Atrophy Secondary to Late Dry AMD

3.5.10 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AMD

3.5.11 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AMD

3.5.12 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AMD

3.5.13 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Early AMD

3.5.14 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Late AMD

3.5.15 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Late Dry AMD

3.5.16 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Late Wet AMD

3.5.17 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Geographic Atrophy Secondary to Late Dry AMD

3.6 Discussion

3.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

3.6.2 Limitations of the Analysis

3.6.3 Strengths of the Analysis



4 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i740kk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900