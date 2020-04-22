Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is classified into three stages: early AMD, intermediate AMD, and late AMD. Late AMD is the advanced stage of AMD, which is characterized by the presence of late dry AMD (geographic atrophy) or late wet (neovascular or exudative) AMD. According to a meta-analysis of studies conducted before May 2013, the global prevalence of AMD was reported to be 8.69% among adults ages 45-85 years, but the country-specific prevalence can be as high as 30-40% (Augood et al., 2006; Wong et al., 2014). In addition to the high prevalence of the condition, AMD is also associated with severe disability and has a major impact on the quality of life and emotional well-being of an affected individual (Hassell, 2006).
In 2018, there were 97,243,455 total prevalent cases of AMD in men and women combined, ages 50 years and older, in the 9MM. China accounted for the majority of these cases with 20,914,288 total prevalent cases, while Australia accounted for the fewest cases with 778,580 cases in 2018. Epidemiologists forecast an increase in the total prevalent cases of AMD to 114,928,241 cases in 2028 in the 9MM at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.82% during the forecast period.
