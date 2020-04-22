Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Packaging Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study on the global flexible packaging market, provides forecasts for the period of 2019-2027. The study highlights significant factors that are determining the growth of the flexible packaging market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments, and other insights across various key segments. Macroeconomic factors that are directly or indirectly affecting the growth of the flexible packaging market are also incorporated in the report.



Key Questions Answered

What will be the market size for flexible packaging by 2027?

Which product would be the most preferred for flexible packaging? What is its market size in 2019?

Which material is the most preferred for flexible packaging?

Which region will remain the most lucrative for the growth of the flexible packaging market?

Who are the major customers for flexible packaging?

Key indicators associated with the flexible packaging market have been calculated thoroughly in the report. The study enumerates vital market dynamics, such as the key drivers, challenges, and trends, along with opportunities in the global flexible packaging market. A comprehensive study on the supply chain, which includes raw material suppliers, packaging convertors, and end users, has been incorporated in the global flexible packaging market report. Other key aspects laid down in the market report include pricing strategy of leading market players and comparative analysis of raw materials. Forecast factors and forecast scenario of the flexible packaging market have been covered in the report to understand the future prospects of the market.



Y-o-Y growth comparison, volume and revenue comparison, and market share comparison of various market segments are provided in the report. The flexible packaging market is analyzed at both, regional and country levels.



The report delivers an exhaustive assessment on the structure of the flexible packaging market, in tandem with a dashboard view of all the leading company profiles in the report. Every company's share analysis has also been presented in the report, apart from the footprint matrix of the profiled market players. The report depicts the presence of flexible packaging' manufacturers by leveraging an intensity map. The report also highlights the key end users for flexible packaging.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Opportunity



2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition



3. Market Background

3.1. Global Economic Outlook

3.2. Global Packaging Industry Outlook

3.3. Global Pouch Packaging Market Outlook

3.4. Global Packaging Industry: Recent Mergers & Acquisition Activities

3.5. Comparative Analysis: Cast Vs. Blown Films

3.6. Why Consumers Prefer Flexible Packaging Formats?

3.7. Key Perspectives: What Industry Leaders Are Saying?

3.8. Key Regulations in the Packaging Industry

3.9. Porter's Analysis

3.10. PESTLE Analysis

3.11. Macro-economic Factors and Correlation Analysis

3.12. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

3.13. Value Chain Analysis

3.14. Market Dynamics



4. Global Flexible Packaging Market Analysis

4.1. Pricing Analysis

4.2. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes) Analysis & Forecast,

4.3. Y-o-Y Growth Projections

4.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



5. Global Flexible Packaging Market Analysis, By Material



6. Global Flexible Packaging Market Analysis, By Product



7. Global Flexible Packaging Market Analysis, By End-use Industry



8. Global Flexible Packaging Market Analysis, By Region



9. North America Flexible Packaging Market Analysis



10. Latin America Flexible Packaging Market Analysis



11. Europe Flexible Packaging Market Analysis



12. APAC Flexible Packaging Market Analysis



13. MEA Flexible Packaging Market Analysis



14. Market Structure Analysis

14.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies

14.2. Market Concentration

14.3. Production Capacity Share Analysis

14.4. Market Share Analysis of Top 10 Players

14.5. Market Presence Analysis



15. Competition Analysis

15.1. Competition Dashboard

15.2. Competition Developments

15.3. Competition Deep Dive



16. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



17. Research Methodology



Companies Mentioned



Amcor plc

Sealed Air Corporation

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Mondi Group

Sonoco Products Company

Huhtamki Oyj

Constantia Flexibles GmbH

Winpak Ltd.

ProAmpac LLC

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Schur Flexibles Group

International Paper Company

CCL Industries Inc.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Stora Enso Oyj

WestRock Company

Pactiv LLC

Oji Holdings Corporation

DS Smith Plc

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

