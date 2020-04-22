HC2 IS EXECUTING ITS PLAN TO CREATE STOCKHOLDER VALUE
Percy Rockdale’s Business Plan is Impractical, Illogical, Infeasible and Costly to Execute and Destroy HC2’s Future
HC2 Recommends Stockholders Sign, Date and Promptly Return the WHITE Consent Revocation Card and Mark “REVOKE MY CONSENT” Boxes to Oppose Each of Percy Rockdale’s Proposals and Support HC2’s Independent, Experienced and Highly-Qualified Directors
NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HCHC), a diversified holding company, today issued a letter to stockholders providing HC2’s current plan to deliver stockholder value versus Percy Rockdale’s irrational plan that risks destroying the value of your investment in HC2.
The Company also encouraged stockholders to visit www.HC2Vision.com to learn more about HC2’s leadership and plan to maximize value for all stockholders.
The full text of the letter from the HC2 Board of Directors follows:
Dear HC2 Stockholders:
Your Board and management team are executing on HC2’s plan to enhance value for all HC2 stockholders. HC2’s well thought out strategy is in direct contrast to Percy Rockdale’s ill-conceived plan which would likely destroy stockholder value and is a misleading ploy to garner investor support. We respectfully ask that you take a few minutes to learn the deep risks inherent in Percy Rockdale’s thoughtless plan and promptly return the WHITE card marked “REVOKE MY CONSENT.”
We want to set the record straight so that you can make an informed decision based on the FACTS. As your Board of Directors, we once again urge you to ignore Percy Rockdale’s misleading schemes and support your current Board to continue to deliver enhanced long-term stockholder value.
HC2 is Executing its Plan to Create Stockholder Value
Reduce Debt
Reduce Overhead
Build a Portfolio Focused on Innovation & Growth
Improve Governance
Percy Rockdale’s Business Plan is Impractical, Illogical, Would Be Difficult and Costly to Execute and Could Destroy HC2’s Future
“Generate up to $500m in liquidity over 3-12 months”
“Reduce go-forward annual overhead by 75% right away”
“Refocus the portfolio on core assets within 12 months”
Percy Rockdale’s Plan is Ill-Informed, Unrealistic and Contrasts Sharply to HC2’s Founding and Current Vision
THE CHOICE IS CLEAR
PLEASE SIGN, DATE AND PROMPTLY RETURN THE ENCLOSED WHITE CONSENT REVOCATION CARD
Your Board of Directors unanimously recommends that stockholders sign, date and promptly return the enclosed WHITE Consent Revocation Card and mark the “REVOKE MY CONSENT” boxes to oppose each of Percy Rockdale’s proposals and support HC2’s independent, experienced and highly qualified directors. Please do not return or otherwise vote any green consent card sent to you by Percy Rockdale—even as a protest vote against Percy Rockdale.
For more information, please go to: www.HC2vision.com
No matter how many or how few shares you own, your revocation of consent is extremely important to ensuring HC2 can carry out its strategic objective of creating near-term value and driving even higher returns over the long term for all of our stockholders. Please act today and make your voice heard regarding the future of HC2.
If you have any questions or need assistance in voting your shares, please contact our soliciting agent, Okapi Partners. Stockholders may call Okapi at (877) 629-6355. Banks and brokerage firms may call Okapi at (212) 297-0720. Stockholders, banks and brokerage firms may also contact Okapi via email at HC2consent@okapipartners.com.
We believe that HC2’s highly qualified and experienced Board of Directors is best positioned to oversee the continued successful execution of HC2’s strategy and to deliver substantial value to all of our stockholders. On behalf of our management team, we thank you for your continued support, interest and investment in HC2, and respectfully ask that you reject Michael Gorzynski’s efforts to usurp control of HC2 and revoke your consent.
Sincerely,
The HC2 Board of Directors
|Warren H. Gfeller, Chairman
|Wayne Barr, Jr.
|Philip A. Falcone, President and CEO
|Robert V. Leffler, Jr.
|Lee Hillman
|Julie Totman Springer
Supplemental Information
On April 21, 2020, the holder of the Series A-2 Preferred Stock entitled to give a waiver agreed that such holder will not seek to exercise its right to require HC2 to redeem the shares of such Series A-2 Preferred Stock if such redemption right were to arise as a result of the outcome of the Consent Solicitation based on one of the change of control prongs of the Certificate of Designation (which prong may require the Company to make an offer to redeem the Preferred Stock if any person or “group” (within the meaning of Rules 13d-3 and 13d-5 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) obtains the power to elect a majority of the members of the Board). Accordingly, in light of the foregoing, as well as the waiver by the holder of the Series A Preferred Stock referenced in the Company’s supplemental disclosure on April 17, 2020, if the Percy Rockdale Nominees are elected to the Board, the Company will not be required to offer to redeem the shares of the Series A Preferred Stock and the Series A-2 Preferred Stock.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This communication, and certain oral statements made by our representatives from time to time may contain, forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements include information describing actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are generally identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might” or “continues” or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this communication include, without limitation, any statements regarding our expectations regarding building stockholder value, future cash flow, longer-term growth and invested assets, the timing or prospects of any refinancing of HC2's remaining corporate debt, any statements regarding HC2’s expectations regarding entering definitive agreements in respect of the potential divestitures of Continental Insurance and/or DBM Global, reducing HC2’s leverage and related interest expense at the holding company level generally and with the net proceeds of such divestitures, reducing corporate overhead, growth opportunities at HC2’s Broadcasting and Energy businesses and unlocking value at HC2’s Life Sciences segment. Such statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of HC2’s management and the management of HC2’s subsidiaries and portfolio companies. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, both positive and negative, that may be revised or supplemented in subsequent statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Such important factors include, without limitation, issues related to the restatement of our financial statements; the fact that we have historically identified material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting, and any inability to remediate future material weaknesses; capital market conditions, including the ability of HC2 and its subsidiaries to raise capital; the ability of HC2’s subsidiaries and portfolio companies to generate sufficient net income and cash flows to make upstream cash distributions; volatility in the trading price of HC2’s common stock; the ability of HC2 and its subsidiaries and portfolio companies to identify any suitable future acquisition or disposition opportunities; our ability to realize efficiencies, cost savings, income and margin improvements, growth, economies of scale and other anticipated benefits of strategic transactions; difficulties related to the integration of financial reporting of acquired or target businesses; difficulties completing pending and future acquisitions and dispositions; activities by activist stockholders, including a proxy contest, consent solicitation or any unsolicited takeover proposal; effects of litigation, indemnification claims and other contingent liabilities; changes in regulations and tax laws; the risks and uncertainties associated with, and resulting from, the COVID-19 pandemic; and risks that may affect the performance of the operating subsidiaries and portfolio companies of the Company. Although HC2 believes its expectations and assumptions regarding its future operating performance are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the expectations reflected herein will be achieved. These risks and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and our other reports filed with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this communication.
You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to HC2 or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date hereof, and unless legally required, HC2 undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
