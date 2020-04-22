Selbyville, Delaware, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global outdoor power equipment market has recorded a remuneration of USD 18,850 million in 2020 and is estimated to surpass a mammoth of USD 23,820 million over the period of 2021-2026, depicting a CAGR of 3.4 per cent. Mounting use of these products in lawns, grasses, garden, and other outdoor platforms have produced a spur in demand for outdoor power equipment. The equipment includes vivid kinds of machineries and tools, some of the prominent ones being chainsaws, lawn mower, and trimmers and blowers.

The report encompasses detailed analysis on the market segmentation including type and application. The type segmentation offers information about the production volume and value across the global market while the application segment offers consumption details of the equipment.The report also delivers in-depth understanding on the developmental trends across various economies of the world including North America, APAC, Europe, and various other regions. This would enable users to understand the worth of investment in a particular region.

Some of the major factors influencing the sales of outdoor power equipment for residential and commercial customers include technology, pricing patterns, and product design. Myriad companies have been working extensively to cater to diverse segment, making the situation rather complex.

Across the residential sector, not many individuals have shown any keen interest in gardening and hence call for equipment that can easily and quickly complete their yard chores, without any extra effort. In this regard, zero-turn radium lawn mowers stood out as a potential choice for these people, however the robotic units had a very limited acceptance. On the other hand, users across the commercial sector keep their equipment operating many hours every day, creating ergonomic features that reduce the strain on the equipment.

That said, in both the sectors, people have started to opt for equipment that can accurately perform multiple tasks simultaneously. Additionally, manufacturers are planning to extend their offerings of cordless electric units that are comparatively less noisy and more environment-friendly.

Major industry players partaking in the global outdoor power equipment market share include Toro, TTI, MTD, Craftsman, and several others. These players have been engaging themselves in M&As in order to augment their stance in the global market.

The worldwide outdoor power equipment market report is fragmented on the basis of types, application, region, and competitive landscape.

Outdoor Power Equipment Market Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Lawn Mower

Chainsaws

Trimmers

Blowers

Outdoor Power Equipment Market Application Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Household

Commercial

Outdoor Power Equipment Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Outdoor Power Equipment Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Husqvarna

MTD

Toro

TTI

Stanley Black & Decker

Craftsman

Worx

MAT

Oregon

Snow Joe

McLane

Earthwise

Others

