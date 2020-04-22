Company announcement no. 1/2020

April 22nd 2020





Annual Report and Investor Conference Call Announcement

Welltec® will disclose its 2019 Annual Report and will discuss the results during an investor conference call to be held Wednesday April 29th 2020 at 5 pm CEST.

The conference call will be available only for current and prospective bond holders, broker dealers and securities analysts and can be accessed by dialing in a few minutes before the start and informing the operator that you would like to participate in Welltec’s investor conference call.

Relevant dial-in details and conference ID can be obtained by contacting keghoej@welltec.com and registering for the call. Registration will not be possible once the investor conference has started.

The Annual Report will be made available on the “Investor Room” on Welltec’s website at http://www.welltec.com/investors .

For further information, please contact:

Søren Søgaard Suhr, CFO.

Cell: +45 20 34 04 88

E-mail: ssuhr@welltec.com

