Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market: Focus on Mapping, Type, Platform, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The SLAM technology market is currently witnessing a high growth rate owing to the growing usage of SLAM technology for augmented reality (AR) applications, the rise of new digital technologies such as automation and artificial intelligence and rising demand for service robots for domestic applications.
However, technical complexities in the implementation of SLAM act as major challenges for the market. The increase in the demand for autonomous drones for BVLOS operations and the emergence of self-driven vehicles are expected to create viable opportunities for the global SLAM technology market.
The SLAM technology market report provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of type, platform, mapping, and end user, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the SLAM technology market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, market trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among other aspects. The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.
While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the different platforms, which include robots, UAVs, autonomous vehicles and, augmented reality, wherein the SLAM technology is used.
The SLAM technology market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions by country is also provided.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1 Market Dynamics
2 Competitive Insights
2.1 Key Developments and Strategies
2.2 Competitive Benchmarking
3 Industry Analysis
3.1 SLAM Technology Outlook
3.2 Comparative Analysis Between SLAM and Other Technologies
3.3 Future Applications: Role of SLAM Technology
3.4 Patent Analysis
3.5 Product Assortment and Pricing Analysis
3.6 Startups and Funding Scenario
3.7 Value Chain Analysis
3.8 Industry Attractiveness
4 Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market
4.1 Assumptions and Limitations
4.2 Market Overview
5 Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market (by Mapping)
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 2D SLAM
5.3 3D SLAM
6 Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market (by Type)
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Extended Kalman Filter (EKF)
6.3 Graph-Based SLAM
6.4 FastSLAM
7 Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market (by Platform)
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Robots
7.3 UAVs
7.4 Augmented Reality
7.5 Autonomous Vehicles
8 Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market (by End User)
8.1 Market Overview
8.2 Robots (by End User)
8.3 UAVs (by End User)
8.4 Augmented Reality (by End User)
8.5 Autonomous Vehicles (by End User)
9 Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market (by Region)
10 Company Profiles
11 Report Scope and Methodology
12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ctvc6d
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: