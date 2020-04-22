Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Opportunities for Additive Manufacturing in the General Industry and Tooling Sector - 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Additive manufacturing (AM) has the potential to have a profound impact on the general industry and tooling sector, yet OEMs in the market are only now beginning to fully grasp the potential. This is the first report to fully characterize the market for AM in the general industry and tooling sector, quantifying the revenue opportunities and levels of AM adoption in the sector using AM hardware, materials, and services through 2029.



Based on interviews, secondary sources, a large database of industry-specific information, and a deep understanding of available AM technologies, materials and applications, the analyst provides a detailed sub-segment analysis of the current state of AM in one of the broadest manufacturing sectors, while also providing future projections for the industry as a whole. This includes the dynamics of industry-specific trends, such as those related to cutting tools, metallurgy equipment, and heavy machinery.



The analyst begins with an analysis of AM hardware adoption patterns and trajectories for the industry, examining polymer and metal systems, including the sub-segments related to key technologies within those categories, such as polymer powder bed fusion and bound metal deposition AM processes. We then track the state of AM materials, including those metals that represent the largest revenue opportunity for the sector.

The report concludes with an analysis of AM services and profiles of and key stakeholders. Companies mentioned include: Carbon, EOS, HP, Xaar, Caterpillar, Volvo Construction Equipment, GE Additive, Siemens, Sandvik, Desktop Metal, Markforged, Parmatech, Kennametal, Phoenix Contact, Mapal, Guhring UK, GKN Additive, Kueppers Solutions, CNH Industrial, Cummins Inc., Wabtec, Emerson Electric, Xylem, Additive Industries, SMS Group



For each AM segment (hardware, materials, and services), ten-year forecasts are provided that further segment the market based on hardware technologies, material types and service types. Both revenue ($ Millions) and volume (units or kilograms/tons shipped) are considered in the forecasts.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: Market Opportunities for Additive Manufacturing in the General Industry and Tooling Sector

1.1 Opportunities for AM to Enter the General Industry and Tooling Supply Chain

1.1.2 General Industry and Tooling AM Adoption Pattern

1.1.3 AM Technologies for the General Industry and Tooling Market

1.1.4 Key Benefits of AM for General Industry and Tooling

1.1.5 Examples of Practical Applications of AM in General Industry and Tooling

1.1.6 Ten-year Forecast of Overall Market Opportunity for AM in General Industry and Tooling

1.2 Forecast Methodology

1.3 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Two: AM Technologies and Materials Driving General Industry and Tooling Sector Innovation

2.1 AM Technologies for the General Industry and Tooling Sector Considered in This Report

2.1.1 Other AM Technologies That Could Become Relevant Long Term

2.1.2 Key AM Technological Features Driving Investments in the General Industry and Tooling Sector

2.1.2.1 Tool-less Manufacturing

2.1.2.2 Geometric Freedom

2.1.2.3 No Subassemblies

2.1.2.4 No Inventory

2.1.3 Ten-year Forecast for All AM Hardware in General Industry and Tooling

2.2 Latest Evolutions of Polymer AM Technologies Used in General Industry and Tooling

2.2.1 Latest Evolutionary Trends in Polymer AM Hardware Technologies for General Industry and Tooling Applications

2.2.1.1 Material Extrusion Has Established Leadership

2.2.1.2 Fast Growth of Vat Photopolymerization for End-Use Part Production

2.2.1.3 Will Polymer Powder Bed Fusion be Fit for Production in General Industry and Tooling?

2.2.2 Ten-year Forecast for Polymer AM Hardware in General Industry and Tooling

2.3 Metal AM Technologies Used in General Industry and Tooling

2.3.1 Powder Bed Fusion Leads in Metals

2.3.2 Fast Growth of DED for Large Format Applications

2.3.3 Can New Bound Metal Printing Technologies Produce for General Industry and Tooling?

2.3.4 Transitional AM Technologies

2.3.4.1 Sand-based Binder Jetting for Casting

2.3.5 Ten-year Forecast for Metal AM Hardware in General Industry and Tooling

2.3.5.1 Ten-year Forecast for Metal AM Hardware in General Industry and Tooling

2.4 Overview of Materials Used for AM in the General Industry and Tooling Market

2.4.1 Material Development to Enable Additive Manufacturing in General Industry and Tooling

2.4.2 Ten-year Forecast for All Materials in General Industry and Tooling

2.5 Polymer and Composite Materials in General Industry and Tooling

2.5.1 Key Polymer Material Suppliers for General Industry and Tooling

2.5.2 Ten-year Forecast for All Polymer Materials in General Industry and Tooling AM

2.5.3 Trends for Thermoplastic Extrusion Technologies in General Industry and Tooling

2.5.4 Opportunities for Photopolymers in General Industry and Tooling

2.5.5 Advanced Materials for Polymer Powder Bed Fusion

2.6 Metal Materials for General Industry and Tooling

2.6.1 Steel and Steel Alloys

2.6.2 Titanium

2.6.3 Nickel Alloys

2.6.4 Cobalt-Chromium

2.6.5 Other Metals

2.6.6 Ten-year Forecast for All Metal Materials in General Industry and Tooling AM

2.7 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Three: Servicing the General Industry and Tooling Sector with AM Parts

3.1 Analysis of Typical AM Parts for General Industry and Tooling

3.1.1 Advanced Prototyping and Modelling

3.1.2 Molds, Cast Patterns, Jigs, and Fixtures

3.1.3 Drill Bits, Cutting Tools and Other Machine Tool Components

3.1.4 End of Arm Tooling

3.1.5 Industrial Heat Exchangers and Burners

3.1.6 Connectors, Clamps, and Mounts

3.1.7 Ten-year Forecast for Additive Manufacturing Service Revenues in the General Industry and Tooling Sector

3.2 Application Trends in AM Adoption in General Industry and Tooling

3.2.1 3D Printing Molds and Dies

3.2.2 3D-printed Spare Parts for Heavy Machinery

3.2.3 Cross-Pollination Across Manufacturing Divisions

3.2.4 The Rise of Integrated Service Bureaus

3.2.5 Unique Cases for 3D-Printed Polymer End Parts

3.2.6 The Case for Additive Cutting Tools

3.3 OEM Companies and AM Services Profiles in the General Industry and Tooling Supply Chain

3.3.1 Recent Activity in AM by General Industry and Tooling OEMs

3.3.1.1 Cummins

3.3.1.2 Wabtec

3.3.1.3 Volvo CE

3.3.1.4 Caterpillar

3.3.1.5 CNH Industrial

3.3.1.6 Emerson Electric

3.3.1.7 Xylem

3.3.2 Recent Activity in AM by Key General Industry and Tooling Suppliers and Stakeholders

3.3.2.1 EOS

3.3.2.2 GE Additive

3.3.2.3 Sandvik

3.3.2.4 HP

3.3.2.5 Oerlikon

3.3.2.6 Additive Industries/SMS Group

3.3.2.7 Siemens

3.4 Key Points from this Chapter

Companies Mentioned



Additive Industries/SMS Group

Carbon

Caterpillar

CNH Industrial

Cummins Inc.

Desktop Metal

EOS

Emerson Electric

GE Additive

GKN Additive

Guhring UK

HP

Kennametal

Kueppers Solutions

Mapel

Markforged

Parmatech

Phoenix Contact

Oerlikon

Sandvik

Siemens

SMS Group

Volvo CE

Wabtec

Xaar

Xylem



