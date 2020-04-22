Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Sports - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global E-Sports market accounted for $823.39 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $4125.84 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing demand popularity of video games and growing knowledge about esports. However, risk from esport gambling/betting in developing and underdeveloped countries is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Electronics sports (esports) are forceful tournaments planned for video game players. It imitate the skill of presentation a expert sports event, where audiences watch video gamers compete against each other. Esports events include competitive leagues and tournaments. The esports income is generated all over sponsorships and advertisements, tickets and merchandise, and media rights.



By revenue streams, sponsorship and direct advertisement segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to its offer various opportunities to the brand owners to directly reach to the game fans in an occurrence. Booths, video displays, posters, freebies, interactive advertising, and many other imaginative methods facilitate this reach to the brands. On ground sponsoring is cheaper than an online advertisement, and tends to be influential, especially, for companies offering products and services directly related to gaming. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is predictable to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to escalating number of esports competitions in the region. Asia has always been a outstanding market for the gaming industry, specially due to the ease of entry, compare to other markets. in addition, a number of esports spectators, sponsors, and brands from the western countries are more and more invest in the market in this region.



Some of the key players in E-Sports Market include Activision Blizzard, Alisports, CJ Corporation, Electronic Arts, Faceit, Gfinity, Gungho Online Entertainment, Hi Rez Studios, Kabum, Modern Times Group, Nintendo, Rovio Entertainment, Turner Broadcasting System Valve Corporation, Wargaming Public.



