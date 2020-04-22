Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Imaging Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, and Architecture and Construction), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D imaging market size is projected to grow from USD 15.5 billion in 2020 to USD 41.0 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.5%



The major factors driving the growth of the 3D imaging market are the increasing demand for 3D image sensors from verticals, such as manufacturing, automotive, and media and entertainment. The growing demand for 3D accelerometers in smartphones and gaming consoles is also expected to drive market growth.



Services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The 3D imaging market, by component, is segmented into hardware, solutions, and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The services considered in the report are managed and professional services. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of 3D imaging software and services, which leads to the increasing demand for pre- and post-deployment services.

Manufacturing vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The 3D imaging market by vertical is segmented into nine categories: aerospace and defence, automotive and transportation, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, retail and eCommerce and others (energy and utilities, education, agricultural irrigation, and Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance [BFSI]). The manufacturing vertical is the most affected by 3D imaging trends and possibilities due to the increasing adopting of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to enhance their supply chain management processes. Manufacturing verticals are facing challenges in analyzing processes for manual and automated inspection of any part, component or final assembly, and for streamlining and maximizing efficiencies across the manufacturing process. The emergence of affordable 3D imaging technology for industrial applications has resulted in its increased use in processing and quality control applications for defect detection, measuring volumes, or measuring elevation dimensions across the manufacturing process.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the rapid rise in high-end machines and devices from various verticals is driving the 3D imaging hardware and solutions in the region. APAC constitutes major countries, including China, India, Japan, and the rest of APAC region which are increasingly contributing toward the development of 3D displays and 3D image sensors in the 3D imaging market. Verticals such as healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, automotive and transportation, retail and eCommerce, media and entertainment, and architecture and construction are leading the race in terms of cloud adoption in the APAC region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities In The 3D Imaging Market

4.2 3D Imaging Market: Top 3 Verticals

4.3 3D Imaging Market, By Region

4.4 North America 3D Imaging Market, By Component and Vertical



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for 3D-Enabled Devices Across Verticals

5.2.1.2 Increasing Urbanization, Push for Productivity, and Environment Concerns In The Architecture and Construction Vertical

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Maintenance Costs of 3D Imaging Hardware

5.2.2.2 Interoperability Issues With 3D Imaging Solutions and Hardware

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Investments In Ai By 3D Medical Imaging Device Manufacturers

5.2.3.2 High Demand for 3D Imaging Solutions In The Retail and eCommerce Vertical

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Power Consumption Requirements for 3D Image Processing

5.2.4.2 Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak On The Global Economy

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Tata Interactive Systems (TIS) Collaborated With Autodesk To Innovate Elearning With 3D Animation

5.3.2 Jp Cullen Adopted Trimble Solutions To Build Higher Quality Product With 3D Modeling

5.3.3 Kobelco Construction Machinery Collaborated With Dassault Systmes To Manage Its Global Manufacturing Operations

5.3.4 Feops Collaborated With Dassault Systmes To Improve Outcomes In Heart Valve Replacement

5.3.5 Truepoint Provided 3D Laser Scanning and Modeling Services for A Power Plant In Michigan

5.3.6 China Railway Design Corporation Adopted Dassault Systmes 3Dexperience Platform To Design Their Railway Projects

5.3.7 Biolite Adopted Autodesk Software To Create Electricity Generating Biomass Stoves for Improving Public Health

5.4 Regulatory Compliances

5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996

5.5 3D Imaging Techniques

5.6 3D Imaging Applications

5.6.1 Consumer Electronics

5.6.1.1 Smartphones

5.6.1.2 Wearable Electronics

5.6.1.3 Television

5.6.1.4 Tablets

5.6.1.5 Others

5.6.2 Healthcare

5.6.2.1 Mri Or Scan

5.6.2.2 Surgery

5.6.2.3 Telemedicine

5.6.2.4 Tomosynthesis

5.6.3 Aerospace and Defense

5.6.3.1 Volumetric 3D Display

5.6.3.2 3D Acoustic Sensors

5.6.3.3 3D Lidar

5.6.4 Industrial Robotics

5.6.4.1 Tier Management

5.6.4.2 Real-Time 3D Imaging Sensing

5.6.5 Media and Entertainment

5.6.5.1 3D Animation

5.6.5.2 3D Gaming

5.6.6 Automotive and Transportation

5.6.6.1 Time-of-Flight

5.6.6.2 Lane Departure Warning System

5.6.6.3 Blind Spot Viewing

5.6.6.4 Pedestrian Detection

5.6.7 Security and Surveillance

5.6.7.1 Face Detection

5.6.7.2 Skin Texture Analysis

5.6.7.3 Biometrics

5.7 3D Modeling Techniques

5.8 3D Display

5.9 3D Sensors

5.10 3D Imaging: Emerging Trends

5.10.1 3D Printing

5.10.2 Time-of-Flight Applications

5.10.3 Sheet-of-Light Applications

5.10.4 3D X-Ray Imaging

5.10.5 Robotics

5.11 Future Outlook

5.11.1 The Move From 3D Imaging To 4D Imaging

5.11.2 Role of Adjacent Technologies In 3D Imaging

5.11.2.1 Ai In 3D Imaging

5.11.2.2 Iot In 3D Imaging

5.11.2.3 Blockchain In 3D Imaging



6 3D Imaging Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 3D Display

6.2.2 3D Image Sensors

6.2.2.1 Cmos 3D Image Sensors

6.2.2.2 3D Electro-Optical Image Sensors

6.2.2.3 3D Tof Image Sensors

6.3 Solutions

6.3.1 3D Modeling

6.3.2 3D Scanning

6.3.3 3D Layout and Animation

6.3.4 3D Visualization and Rendering

6.3.5 Image Reconstruction

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Managed Services

6.4.2 Professional Services

6.4.2.1 Consulting

6.4.2.2 Support and Maintenance

6.4.2.3 Deployment and Integration



7 3D Imaging Market, By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premises

7.3 Cloud



8 3D Imaging Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



9 3D Imaging Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aerospace and Defense

9.3 Automotive and Transportation

9.4 Manufacturing

9.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.6 Architecture and Construction

9.7 Media and Entertainment

9.8 Retail and Ecommerce

9.9 Other Verticals



10 3D Imaging Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

10.5.2 United Arab Emirates

10.5.3 South Africa

10.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.3 Rest of Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Microquadrant Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Ge Healthcare

12.3 Autodesk

12.4 STMicroelectronics

12.5 Panasonic

12.6 Sony

12.7 Trimble

12.8 Faro

12.9 Philips

12.10 Google

12.11 Adobe

12.12 Hp

12.13 Dassault Systmes

12.14 Lockheed Martin

12.15 Topcon

12.16 Able Software

12.17 Maxon

12.18 Esri

12.19 Bentley Systems

12.20 Pixologic

12.21 Pix4D



