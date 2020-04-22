Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the BPDCN, historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.



Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) Disease Understanding



Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN), is a rare, highly aggressive, difficult-to-diagnose hematologic malignancy with a poor prognosis. It is derived from the precursors of plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs) - immune cells that specialize in the production of type I interferons in response to bacterial and viral stimuli. Patients with BPDCN have diverse clinical features, with cutaneous tumors in nearly all cases; the high incidence of such tumors distinguishes this disease from other myeloid cancers. Other sites of involvement include bone marrow, peripheral blood, lymph nodes, spleen, and other extramedullary organs. BPDCN can also evolve from prior myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) or chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML), so patients with such diseases and skin lesions should be evaluated for BPDCN specifically.



Following the microscopical tissue examination, immunophenotyping is routinely used to confirm the diagnosis of BPDCN, by demonstrating that the cancer cells are positive for CD4, CD56, and CD123. This is known as the classic triad for the diagnosis of BPDCN. Up to 90% of patients with BPDCN show an initial response to combination chemotherapy, but relapses with subsequent resistance to drugs are regularly observed.



Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) Epidemiology



The BPDCN epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The total incident cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) patients are increasing in 7MM during the study period, i.e. 2017-2030.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted BPDCN symptoms epidemiology segmented as the Total Incident cases of BPDCN, Gender-Specific cases of BPDCN, Age-Specific cases of BPDCN. The report includes the incident scenario of BPDCN symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Country Wise- Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) Epidemiology



The epidemiology segment also provides the Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.



The total incident cases of BPDCN associated in 7MM countries was found to be 1,786 in 2017.

As per the estimates, the United States has the highest prevalent population of BPDCN.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest incident cases of BPDCN, followed by the UK. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest incident cases in 2017.

Scope of the Report

The Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of BPDCN

The report provides the segmentation of the Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) epidemiology by Incident Cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) in 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) epidemiology by gender-specific Incident Cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) in 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) epidemiology by age-specific Prevalent Cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) in 7MM.

Report Highlights

11-Year Forecast of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Incident Cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN)

Incident Cases according to segmentation: Gender-specific cases of BPDCN

Prevalent Cases according to segmentation: Age-specific cases of BPDCN

KOL - Views



We interview, KOLs and SME's opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.



Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to BPDCN?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the BPDCN?

What are the currently available treatments of BPDCN?

Reasons to Buy



The Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) Epidemiology report will allow the user to -

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) market

Quantify patient populations in the global Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) population by its Incidence cases

Understand the magnitude of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) population by its Gender-specific cases

Understand the magnitude of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) population by its Age-specific cases

The Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters and Ph.D. level epidemiologists

The Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) Epidemiology Model developed by the publisher is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based on transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Geographies Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030

In the United States, the SEER registry were used to determine the incidence and survival of patients with BPDCN. This registry covers approximately 27.8% of the US population. . The overall incidence of BPDCN was found to be 0.04 cases per 100,000 population. There was a bimodal pattern with a higher incidence in those younger than age 20 and older than age 60.



In Spain, the findings indicate that the maturational profile of pDC blasts in BPDCN is highly heterogeneous and translates into a wide clinical spectrum-from acute leukemia to mature lymphoma-like behavior, which may also lead to variable diagnosis and treatment.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Executive summary



3. Organizations



4. Epidemiology and Market Methodology



5. Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN): Patient Overview at a Glance

5.1. Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of BPDCN in 2017

5.2. Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of BPDCN in 2030



6. Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN): Disease Overview

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Classification

6.3. Clinical Presentation

6.4. Pathogenesis

6.5. Diagnosis



7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Total cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) in 7MM

7.3. United States

7.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.3.2. Total Incident cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in the United States

7.3.3. Gender-Specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in the United States

7.3.4. Age-specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in the United States

7.4. EU5 Countries

7.5. Assumptions and Rationale

7.6. Germany

7.6.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.6.2. Total Incident cases of BPDCN in Germany

7.6.3. Gender-Specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in Germany

7.6.4. Age-specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in Germany

7.7. France

7.7.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.7.2. Total Incident cases of BPDCN in France

7.7.3. Gender-Specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in France

7.7.4. Age-specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm France

7.8. Italy

7.8.1. Total Incident cases of BPDCN in Italy

7.8.2. Gender-Specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in Italy

7.8.3. Age-specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in Italy

7.9. Spain

7.9.1. Total Incident cases of BPDCN in Spain

7.9.2. Gender-Specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in Spain

7.9.3. Age-specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm Spain

7.10. UK

7.10.1. Total Incident cases of BPDCN in the United Kingdom

7.10.2. Gender-Specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in the United Kingdom

7.10.3. Age-specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasmin the United Kingdom

7.11. Japan

7.11.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.11.2. Total Incident cases of BPDCN in Japan

7.11.3. Gender-Specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in Japan

7.11.4. Age-specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in Japan



8. Current Treatment Practices

8.1. Treatment Algorithm



9. Appendix



10. Report Methodology



11. Capabilities



12. Disclaimer



13. About the Publisher



14. Bibliography



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgkkkx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900