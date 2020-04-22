Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the BPDCN, historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.
Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) Disease Understanding
Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN), is a rare, highly aggressive, difficult-to-diagnose hematologic malignancy with a poor prognosis. It is derived from the precursors of plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs) - immune cells that specialize in the production of type I interferons in response to bacterial and viral stimuli. Patients with BPDCN have diverse clinical features, with cutaneous tumors in nearly all cases; the high incidence of such tumors distinguishes this disease from other myeloid cancers. Other sites of involvement include bone marrow, peripheral blood, lymph nodes, spleen, and other extramedullary organs. BPDCN can also evolve from prior myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) or chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML), so patients with such diseases and skin lesions should be evaluated for BPDCN specifically.
Following the microscopical tissue examination, immunophenotyping is routinely used to confirm the diagnosis of BPDCN, by demonstrating that the cancer cells are positive for CD4, CD56, and CD123. This is known as the classic triad for the diagnosis of BPDCN. Up to 90% of patients with BPDCN show an initial response to combination chemotherapy, but relapses with subsequent resistance to drugs are regularly observed.
Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) Epidemiology
The BPDCN epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.
Key Findings
The total incident cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) patients are increasing in 7MM during the study period, i.e. 2017-2030.
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted BPDCN symptoms epidemiology segmented as the Total Incident cases of BPDCN, Gender-Specific cases of BPDCN, Age-Specific cases of BPDCN. The report includes the incident scenario of BPDCN symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.
Country Wise- Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) Epidemiology
The epidemiology segment also provides the Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.
The total incident cases of BPDCN associated in 7MM countries was found to be 1,786 in 2017.
Scope of the Report
Report Highlights
KOL - Views
We interview, KOLs and SME's opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.
Key Questions Answered
Reasons to Buy
The Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) Epidemiology report will allow the user to -
Key Assessments
Geographies Covered
Study Period: 2017-2030
In the United States, the SEER registry were used to determine the incidence and survival of patients with BPDCN. This registry covers approximately 27.8% of the US population. . The overall incidence of BPDCN was found to be 0.04 cases per 100,000 population. There was a bimodal pattern with a higher incidence in those younger than age 20 and older than age 60.
In Spain, the findings indicate that the maturational profile of pDC blasts in BPDCN is highly heterogeneous and translates into a wide clinical spectrum-from acute leukemia to mature lymphoma-like behavior, which may also lead to variable diagnosis and treatment.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Executive summary
3. Organizations
4. Epidemiology and Market Methodology
5. Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN): Patient Overview at a Glance
5.1. Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of BPDCN in 2017
5.2. Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of BPDCN in 2030
6. Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN): Disease Overview
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Classification
6.3. Clinical Presentation
6.4. Pathogenesis
6.5. Diagnosis
7. Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Total cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) in 7MM
7.3. United States
7.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale
7.3.2. Total Incident cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in the United States
7.3.3. Gender-Specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in the United States
7.3.4. Age-specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in the United States
7.4. EU5 Countries
7.5. Assumptions and Rationale
7.6. Germany
7.6.1. Assumptions and Rationale
7.6.2. Total Incident cases of BPDCN in Germany
7.6.3. Gender-Specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in Germany
7.6.4. Age-specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in Germany
7.7. France
7.7.1. Assumptions and Rationale
7.7.2. Total Incident cases of BPDCN in France
7.7.3. Gender-Specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in France
7.7.4. Age-specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm France
7.8. Italy
7.8.1. Total Incident cases of BPDCN in Italy
7.8.2. Gender-Specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in Italy
7.8.3. Age-specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in Italy
7.9. Spain
7.9.1. Total Incident cases of BPDCN in Spain
7.9.2. Gender-Specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in Spain
7.9.3. Age-specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm Spain
7.10. UK
7.10.1. Total Incident cases of BPDCN in the United Kingdom
7.10.2. Gender-Specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in the United Kingdom
7.10.3. Age-specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasmin the United Kingdom
7.11. Japan
7.11.1. Assumptions and Rationale
7.11.2. Total Incident cases of BPDCN in Japan
7.11.3. Gender-Specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in Japan
7.11.4. Age-specific cases of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in Japan
8. Current Treatment Practices
8.1. Treatment Algorithm
9. Appendix
10. Report Methodology
11. Capabilities
12. Disclaimer
13. About the Publisher
14. Bibliography
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgkkkx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: